Evening Reading - April 12, 2021

- Building Red Dead Redemption 2's Housebuilding EP with Matt Sweeney and David Ferguson
- Straylight hands-on preview: Swinging by starlight
- What will TheRoaringKitty do with his GameStop (GME) call options position?
- Northrop Grumman spacecraft makes historic dock with active Intelsat satellite
- Nvidia's new ARM-based CPU will feature in Alps supercomputer
- Outriders inventory wipe workaround detailed as devs pursue permanent solution
- Fortnite Lantern Festival celebrates Ramadan with new challenges this week
- Microsoft acquires speech recognition company Nuance for $16 billion
- GameStop (GME) begins search for new CEO
- Mythic Quest Season 2 new trailer shows off Snoop Dogg guest spot
Twitter is establishing a presence in Africa
🇬🇭 Twitter is now present on the continent.— jack (@jack) April 12, 2021
Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana https://t.co/tt7KR3kvDg
The blog goes into some details about how the platform is building a team in Ghana. Part of the decision behind starting in Ghana is thanks to it being a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and more.
PC market is still going strong
The PC market just had its best Q1 since 2015 and fastest growth in 20 years https://t.co/WgHwWq1Ts2— CNBC (@CNBC) April 12, 2021
So strong, in fact, that it's had its best Q1 since 2015. Oddly enough, there was a dip in 2020, right when the coronavirus was taking off, which surprises me given that more people were working from home.
Mario who?
April 7, 2021
It's all about the PAC-MAN these days.
King of the Hill screens
April 7, 2021
I love this episode. Dale's confidence in conspiracy theories is so heavily shaken that he ends up becoming ultra pro-government. Meanwhile, Hank gets his licence which has incorrectly labelled him as a female.
Poor DeeJ
Friendship is the ultimate loot. https://t.co/2kueGxMNtE— DeeJ (@DJDague) April 7, 2021
The Destiny community absolutely dogpiled him for this one. It wasn't fair at all.
SHAME
April 6, 2021
That's a lot of carbs and sugar, and that's BEFORE you add the cookies.
Art
Before: After: pic.twitter.com/Pu3n8wuPJa— RIONA BUTHELLO ART (@rionabuthello) April 7, 2021
This artist is incredible. I would love a massive painting in this style.
Tunic
April 8, 2021
I can't wait to play this little game. It looks so adorable!
