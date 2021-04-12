New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 12, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Twitter is establishing a presence in Africa

The blog goes into some details about how the platform is building a team in Ghana. Part of the decision behind starting in Ghana is thanks to it being a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and more.

PC market is still going strong

So strong, in fact, that it's had its best Q1 since 2015. Oddly enough, there was a dip in 2020, right when the coronavirus was taking off, which surprises me given that more people were working from home.

Mario who?

It's all about the PAC-MAN these days.

King of the Hill screens

I love this episode. Dale's confidence in conspiracy theories is so heavily shaken that he ends up becoming ultra pro-government. Meanwhile, Hank gets his licence which has incorrectly labelled him as a female. 

Poor DeeJ

The Destiny community absolutely dogpiled him for this one. It wasn't fair at all.

SHAME

That's a lot of carbs and sugar, and that's BEFORE you add the cookies.

Art

This artist is incredible. I would love a massive painting in this style.

Tunic

I can't wait to play this little game. It looks so adorable!

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's getting cold here now, so he's becoming more snuggly!

