New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

What The Dub developers on fair use and copyright in games

We spoke with the team behind What The Dub?! to learn more about the logistics behind the game.
Donovan Erskine
1

What The Dub?! is a game that sees players dubbing over missing dialogue in B-movies. With the nature of copyright laws in the modern era, it’s a bit of a mystery how Wide Right Interactive, the team behind What The Dub?!, are able to use so many properties without legal consequences. We spoke with the developers about just that in a recent interview.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with developers from Wide Right Interactive in a new Shacknews interview. Jim Dirschberger (Creative Director) and Mark Zorn (Head Programmer) spoke about their work on What The Dub?! in the interview that can be viewed below.

In the interview, the developers reveal that leading up to the release of Freedom Finger, they were constantly watching Rifftrax, a series where comedians rag on silly moments in movies. It was then that Mark Zorn had the idea to turn the concept into a video game. Thus, What The Dub?! was born.

Of course, using footage from films owned by other companies can create a copyright nightmare, and the two devs spoke about how they were able to pull it off in What The Dub?! They spent a ton of time finding films and clips that were in the public domain, double checking with clip houses to ensure that they wouldn’t face legal pursuit over the use of footage. They ended up not having to spend money, as everything they used was in the public domain.

The full video can be viewed on YouTube. For more exclusive developer interviews, subscribe to GamerHubTV and Shacknews on YouTube.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola