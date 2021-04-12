ShackStream: Indie-licious takes civilization to the skies in Airborne Kingdom A splintered world longs to be connected once more and we'll be the ones to attempt it with our Airborne Kingdom on today's episode of Indie-licious.

It’s another great week for tasty indie games on Indie-licious and this week’s selection will come as an in-flight meal. The world’s nations have lost the technology and fellowship that once connected them. It’s up to us to bring it back as we take to the skies on a flying city in Airborne Kingdom.

Airborne Kingdom comes to us from The Wandering Band, who developed and published the game. It launched in full on December 17, 2020 on the Epic Games Store. Airborne Kingdom casts players as the discoverers of flying city technology in a scattered world in which nations have lost the means to communicate. We take to the skies to connect the world, its people, and their technologies into a flourishing network of culture and technology once more.

Join us as we take on this daunting yet peaceful task on today’s Indie-licious stream in which we bring you the tastiest new indie games live on the Shacknews Twitch channel every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The skies called to our viewers today as Airborne Kingdom was voted as the game of choice in a recent Indie-licious menu vote. Stay tuned as we prepare to go live shortly and keep an eye out for the next Indie-licious vote if you’d like to take part in which tasty indie game we serve up next!