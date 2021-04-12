ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 73 Mega Man 11 is on "Mega Mondays" this week!

"Mega Mondays" has been leading up to this point and tonight is the night you all have been waiting for. At 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT, the stage is set for one of my least favorite games, Mega Man 11. If you have been a regular viewer of the Stevetendo show on Mondays,

I’m sure my dislike of Mega Man 11 has come up at least a few times. Before Mega Man 7 reared its ugly head during Mega Mondays, Mega Man 11 was, by far, my least favorite Mega Man game. Usually when you have access to a demo version of a game, you can find out immediately if you're in for a good time or not. My demo experience of Mega Man 11 was at E3 a few years ago and let me just say, it didn't do it for me. The best part of Mega Man 11 being at E3 that year was the photo opportunity, standing on Rush Jet, and not playing the game. That being said, join me and see if you agree with me that Mega Man 11 is the worst in the NES/original play style.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday and Wednesday as well as 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

