GameStop (GME) begins search for new CEO

GameStop is reportedly looking for a new CEO
Donovan Erskine
2

The leading video game retailer GameStop is eyeing a massive change, as new reports state that the company is currently looking for a new CEO. This comes on the heels of a busy few months for the company, as it made some major changes to its business model, while also seeing intense volatility in its stock.

This news comes from an exclusive report at Reuters. According to three sources, GameStop is currently looking to replace George Sherman as its CEO. A large reason behind the move is the company’s recent shift from brick and mortar to e-commerce. This makes sense, as GameStop reported a 34% increase in e-commerce sales in Q4.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

