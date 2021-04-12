GameStop (GME) begins search for new CEO GameStop is reportedly looking for a new CEO

The leading video game retailer GameStop is eyeing a massive change, as new reports state that the company is currently looking for a new CEO. This comes on the heels of a busy few months for the company, as it made some major changes to its business model, while also seeing intense volatility in its stock.

This news comes from an exclusive report at Reuters. According to three sources, GameStop is currently looking to replace George Sherman as its CEO. A large reason behind the move is the company’s recent shift from brick and mortar to e-commerce. This makes sense, as GameStop reported a 34% increase in e-commerce sales in Q4.

Keep in mind that this is a report, and that GameStop declined to publicly comment on the news. If it is indeed true, it could be a while until we get official word. This is just the latest major GameStop headline. Earlier this year, the stock exploded in value, and continues to be extremely volatile. Back in March, GameStop named Chewy cofounder Ryan Cohen as e-commerce lead.