David Jaffe says PlayStation planning 'counterpunch to Game Pass' Rumors continue to fly about a potential PlayStation counter to Xbox Game Pass, the latest coming from God of War creator David Jaffe.

There are few better values in video games today than Xbox Game Pass. It opens the door for Xbox owners to try out a variety of games, all for a flat monthly fee. While PlayStation has stepped up its game with its monthly PlayStation Plus freebies, Sony doesn't quite have anything on the level of Game Pass. However, God of War creator and former PlayStation employee David Jaffe believes that something comparable is on the way.

"I've said time and again that people who are writing [Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO] Jim Ryan's obituary are way premature," Jaffe said on his YouTube channel (via VGC). "We had the guy on the show yesterday that had made the petition to fire Jim Ryan and I was like, 'Dude, that’s way premature' because Jim Ryan doesn't owe anybody, Sony doesn’t owe anybody, the truth about what's coming and what their counterpunch to Game Pass is."

Jaffe's words echo rumors that have been in the air since a November interview with Ryan, in which he indicated that news regarding a Game Pass counter was forthcoming. In the meantime, PlayStation is standing pat with its PlayStation Now streaming service, which recently added Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3 for the month of April.

For now, Xbox Game Pass will continue to run wild, offering free games on a regular basis. In fact, one of those games is PlayStation first-party title MLB The Show 21, which will be available on Game Pass on launch day.

As rumors continue to swirl about a potential PlayStation competitor to Xbox Game Pass, Shacknews will continue to follow this story as it develops.