Unboxing & review: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Cloud, Aerith, & Sephiroth statuettes This time, we opened up the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Cloud, Aerith, and Sephiroth statuettes from Square Enix itself. Does the quality match the price?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was an absolutely stellar re-envisioning of the classic game, bringing back a wealth of fantastic classic characters and story in a new and engaging form. Square Enix knocked it out of the park with the game, and they’re giving you a way to keep your favorite characters on your shelf, desk, or other display areas with their line of first-party direct character statuettes. We checked out the Cloud, Aerith, and Sephiroth models in an unboxing and review video.

One of the first things that stood out about these non-posable figures was the sheer depth of quality detail to them. On Aerith for instance, her jacket has belts, buckles, and folds detailed into the mold that makes it look extremely stylish, and her dress has a raised flower pattern that would be hard to spot if you weren’t close, but provide all the more intricate detail to her. The painting on her face, hands, and other details are also very well done. All of the statuettes feature this level of detail in varying and impressive ways.

All of the statuettes in Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 remake line have slightly different price points, but none of them are staggering. The Aerith statuette runs cheapest at $39.99, Cloud is a little pricier at $44.99, and Sephiroth’s the most expensive of the three at $49.99. It’s an unbelievably cheap price point for products of the amount of detail and quality in each of these statuettes. It would have been amazing to have figures at this level and price back when the original game came out in 1997.

