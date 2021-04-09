Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 9: Horizon and Halo on Steam

No, you didn't accidentally step into the Weekend Console Download Deals feature. If you look down at the Steam section, those are a whole lot of games that one would typically expect to be exclusive to Xbox or PlayStation. For this weekend, though, the PC owner will be king, as Steam shoppers can pick up Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and a handful of other first-party titles from Xbox. The key offering this weekend, though, comes from PlayStation, which has the Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at just $30.
Elsewhere, with the Overwatch Archives event underway, Overwatch is on sale from Blizzard. The Humble Store has games for builders and detectives. GOG.com is celebrating the new Streets of Rage 4 DLC annoucement with a nice discount on the base game. Finally, you still have time to get a good deal on Hitman 3 from the Epic Games Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft II. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- 3 out of 10: Season Two - FREE until 4/15
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $37.49 (25% off)
- Football Manager 2021 Touch - $14.99 (25% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of March and April, select from the following games: The Falconeer, Call of Cthulhu, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, MudRunner, Nine Parchments, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, Starpoint Gemini: Warlords, Crimes & Punishments: Sherlock Holmes, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, Killing Floor 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Sundered: Eldritch Edition, For Honor, Faeria, Rayman Legends, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Tales of the Neon Sea, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Oriental Empires, Through the Darkest of Times, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Blood Bowl 2 [Steam] - $2.79 (85% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.78 (47% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Street Fighter V [Steam] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition [Origin] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney [Steam] - $18.29 (39% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $29.23 (55% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $9.89 (55% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $8.09 (73% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.59 (77% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
GOG.com
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Spiritfarer - $20.09 (33% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $7.99 (60% off)
- Spelunky - $2.99 (80% off)
- The GOG.com Spring Sale is underway! Be sure to find the full list of deals over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $21.82 (45% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $30.61 (49% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $29.70 (67% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $9.40 (53% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.20 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $8.00 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.68 (41% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $17.42 (42% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between Control Standard Edition, XCOM: Chimera Squad, ELEX, Kingdom: Two Crowns, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Hotshot Racing, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Cyber Hook, Pesterquest, Wildfire, Boreal Blade, and Ageless. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until April 6.
Pay $1 for Detached. Pay more than the average $14.81 for Star Trek Bridge Crew, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Swords of Gurrah, and Espire 1: VR Operative. Pay $15 or more to also receive Job Simulator, Sairento VR, and Borderlands 2 VR. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
- Build & Destroy Sale
- Stardew Valley [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Project Highrise [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Company of Heroes 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Build & Destroy Sale.
- Detective Hamble Sale
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Alan Wake Franchise [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- Floor 13: Deep State [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy [Steam] - $9.99 (80% off)
- Thimbleweed Park [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Detective Hamble Sale.
- Virtual Reality Sale
- Batman: Arkham VR [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- SUPERHOT VR [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Killing Floor: Incursion [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Talos Principle VR [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Virtual Reality Sale. A VR headset is required for these games.
- Devolver Publisher Sale
- Serious Sam 4 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Exit the Gungeon [Steam] - $6.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Devolver Publisher Sale.
- Dead By Daylight [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Power Up Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.99 (60% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- FIFA 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rocket Arena - $4.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Origin Power Up Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition - $12.50 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/13 at 7AM PT)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gears Tactics - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gears 5 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Battletoads - $4.99 (75% off)
- Halo Wars Definitive Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $17.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter V - $7.99 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fable Anniversary - $8.74 (75% off)
- Sunset Overdrive - $4.99 (75% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
