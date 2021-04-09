New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 9: Spring sales have begun

Spring sales have begun across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, so get out your wallets and grab a new game this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Spring is in the air and that means it's time for big sales across all the major console storefronts. The big Spring Sales are underway across PlayStation and Xbox, both offering deals on their best first-party titles, as well as some of the biggest third-party games on the market right now. That includes the first discount on the console version of Hitman 3.

Nintendo doesn't have its first-party games on sale, but there are discounts to be found across a lot of the Switch's best third-party games. Fuser stands among them, available for half-off on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, as well as on the PS4 and Xbox One. Plus, this is your first chance to get the Switch port of DOOM Eternal at a nice discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

