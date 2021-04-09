Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 9: Spring sales have begun

Spring is in the air and that means it's time for big sales across all the major console storefronts. The big Spring Sales are underway across PlayStation and Xbox, both offering deals on their best first-party titles, as well as some of the biggest third-party games on the market right now. That includes the first discount on the console version of Hitman 3.
Nintendo doesn't have its first-party games on sale, but there are discounts to be found across a lot of the Switch's best third-party games. Fuser stands among them, available for half-off on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, as well as on the PS4 and Xbox One. Plus, this is your first chance to get the Switch port of DOOM Eternal at a nice discount.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard - FREE!
- Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse - FREE!
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection - $59.99 (70% off)
There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Spring Sale
- Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $26.79 (33% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $29.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Gears Tactics - $23.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Maneater - $19.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- NHL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $20.09 (33% off)
- Battletoads - $4.99 (75% off)
More from the Xbox Spring Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Play at Home
- Spring Sale
- Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle [PS5] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us: Part II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dreams - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- NBA 2K21 [PS5] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Godfall [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $26.79 (33% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- Fuser - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition - $20.09 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $15.04 (57% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Oddworld: Soulstorm [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Fuser - $29.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $4.00 (20% off)
- Bethesda Spring Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $14.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: Younngblood Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Doom 64 - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom 3 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Doom II (Classic) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Doom (1993) - $2.49 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco Spring Sale
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $12.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $19.99 (60% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $7.99 (60% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- 11-bit Studios Publisher Sale
- Moonlighter - $6.24 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Beat Cop - $2.24 (85% off)
- WB Games Spring Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $7.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia - $14.99 (75% off)
- Activision Blizzard Spring Sale
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (20% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $16.19 (33% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $19.99 (33% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $9.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back - $27.99 (30% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.24 (67% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill - $13.39 (33% off)
- GRID Autosport - $24.49 (30% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $15.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Space Crew - $11.99 (40% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Brawlout - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
