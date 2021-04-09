Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 9: Spring sales have begun

Spring is in the air and that means it's time for big sales across all the major console storefronts. The big Spring Sales are underway across PlayStation and Xbox, both offering deals on their best first-party titles, as well as some of the biggest third-party games on the market right now. That includes the first discount on the console version of Hitman 3.

Nintendo doesn't have its first-party games on sale, but there are discounts to be found across a lot of the Switch's best third-party games. Fuser stands among them, available for half-off on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, as well as on the PS4 and Xbox One. Plus, this is your first chance to get the Switch port of DOOM Eternal at a nice discount.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.