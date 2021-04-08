New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 8, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dancing Zemo

Enjoy this for one hour, then play it again.

Nvidia cards are being smuggled

The shortage, and prices, of graphics cards is still a problem. The fact that people are smuggling them now can't help.

Cows are beautiful

Look at this li'l beaut enjoying some music.

The best media with Doom music

Look at that thing explode. Hitting a demon's testicle with a sledgehammer. Love it.

Twin Peaks

It's almost time for a rewatch.

The art of Daredevil

This is some clever use of classic artwork.

Doctor Mario says, "Get vaccinated!"

He also says to stay home even if you are vaccinated. Also, wear a mask.

Cute, little, self-containted worlds

That Among Us one is great.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Thursday, so here's a photo of Wednesday. This is one of my favorites of her. Sitting on a cushion looking out the window.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola