Evening Reading - April 8, 2021

- Narita Boy review: Lost in cyberspace
- Outriders review: Altering Enoch one bullet at a time
- Intel's Bleep audio filter tool aims to clean up voice chat
- Analogue's Super Nt will be available in limited quantities tomorrow morning
- Muslim Civil Rights group CAIR asks Sony, Microsoft, and Valve to not distribute Six Days in Falluja
- Outriders' upcoming patch will nerf Technomancers & Tricksters among a slew of bug fixes
- Path of Exile 2 gets all-new trailer featuring second-act desert
- Deathloop delayed to September 2021
- Dauntless Patch 1.6.0 notes feature Trial leaderboard, War Pike, & wound rework
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Dancing Zemo
Enjoy this for one hour, then play it again.
Nvidia cards are being smuggled
Hong Kong Customs Busts GPU Smugglers, Seizes 300 Nvidia CMP 30HX GPUs https://t.co/ct8qM1TheQ pic.twitter.com/FC0CRtVF7l— Tom's Hardware (@tomshardware) April 4, 2021
The shortage, and prices, of graphics cards is still a problem. The fact that people are smuggling them now can't help.
Cows are beautiful
cows fucking love music & it is the wildest thing to watch 😭 pic.twitter.com/XpOEVIgbp2— RK Jackson | Atlanta 🛸 (@theerkj) April 5, 2021
Look at this li'l beaut enjoying some music.
The best media with Doom music
April 3, 2021
Look at that thing explode. Hitting a demon's testicle with a sledgehammer. Love it.
Twin Peaks
April 6, 2021
It's almost time for a rewatch.
The art of Daredevil
Daredevil was too good for this world. pic.twitter.com/ysYNvGwJVO— Zach (@zer0flightlimit) April 6, 2021
This is some clever use of classic artwork.
Doctor Mario says, "Get vaccinated!"
April 6, 2021
He also says to stay home even if you are vaccinated. Also, wear a mask.
Cute, little, self-containted worlds
Hi, I'm Wit, I'm creating mesmerizing mini-worlds that loops ✌️😀— Wit Olszewski (@witolszewski) April 6, 2021
#OriginalContentArtist pic.twitter.com/GoSi0oF2Zl
That Among Us one is great.
