Facebook and Instagram appear down as users report outages

Users of both Facebook and Instagram are reporting that the sites are down.
Donovan Erskine
1

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram are among the most popular social network platforms on the internet. Because of that, it's a pretty big deal that users are actively reporting that Facebook and Instagram are down. There’s currently no information on the cause of the outages.

Right around 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on April 8, users started to experience issues accessing both Facebook and Instagram. This is evident by the massive spike in reports on Downdetector, a website that tracks internet servers in real time.The issues don’t seem to be affecting every user, but have barred a large number from accessing the app. The issue is appearing both in mobile apps and in web browsers.

As Instagram is owned and operated by Facebook, when something goes awry and takes Facebook down, Instagram tends to go down with it. Facebook outages also mean issues plaguing WhatsApp and Messenger. Facebook has yet to release a statement acknowledging the outages or giving a reason for them.

If you’re among the thousands of users affected by Facebook and Instagram being down, you’ll have to just hold tight until things are operational again. Stay tuned for future updates on the ongoing scenario.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

