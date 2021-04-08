Facebook and Instagram appear down as users report outages Users of both Facebook and Instagram are reporting that the sites are down.

Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram are among the most popular social network platforms on the internet. Because of that, it's a pretty big deal that users are actively reporting that Facebook and Instagram are down. There’s currently no information on the cause of the outages.

Right around 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on April 8, users started to experience issues accessing both Facebook and Instagram. This is evident by the massive spike in reports on Downdetector, a website that tracks internet servers in real time.The issues don’t seem to be affecting every user, but have barred a large number from accessing the app. The issue is appearing both in mobile apps and in web browsers.

As Instagram is owned and operated by Facebook, when something goes awry and takes Facebook down, Instagram tends to go down with it. Facebook outages also mean issues plaguing WhatsApp and Messenger. Facebook has yet to release a statement acknowledging the outages or giving a reason for them.

If you’re among the thousands of users affected by Facebook and Instagram being down, you’ll have to just hold tight until things are operational again. Stay tuned for future updates on the ongoing scenario.