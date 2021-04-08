Apex Legends War Games brings 5 limited-time modes next week Apex Legends gets themed cosmetics and five new modes in the War Games Collection Event.

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends recently celebrated its two-year anniversary, and the battle royale is showing no sign of slowing down any time soon. Respawn has now revealed the War Games Collection Event, the next major event coming to the game. The War Games Event kicks off next week and adds new skins, as well as five new limited-time-modes.

Respawn Entertainment revealed the War Games Collection Event with a new trailer posted on the game’s YouTube channel. War Games is set to begin on April 13. In the trailer, we get to see a number of new skins for Revenant, Bloodhound, Mirage, and more. We also get a brief overview of the five new LTMs featured in the event.

Shield Regen - Legends’ shields regenerate over time

Killing Time - Round time is reduced every time a Legend dies

Auto Banners - Banner cards are automatically retrieved

Ultra Zones - Three hot zones per match

Second Chance - Each Legends gets one free respawn per match

Typically, we see Respawn drop one new limited-time mode to coincide with an event. However, the developer is going all out with a whopping five different LTM’s during the War Games event. War Games is a Collection Event, meaning there will be a series of new Legends and weapon skins which players can unlock through themed Apex Packs.

The War Games Collection Event will begin on April 13 and conclude on April 13. It will likely be the final event before Apex Legends Season 9 begins. For more on Apex Legends, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.