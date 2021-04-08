Deathloop delayed to September 2021 Arkane Lyon's management made the tough call to push Deathloop's release date later into 2021 to make the game the best it can be.

Arkane Lyon and Bethesda’s Deathloop is easily one of the most anticipated titles of the entire 2021 gaming calendar. Playing as an assassin on an island of targets you must slay to break a timeloop, the only way to succeed is to die and try again. It looks like Colt will be stuck on the island of Blackreef a while longer though. Arkane Lyon has announced it will delay the release of Deathloop from May to September 2021 later this year.

The announcement of Deathloop’s delay was made via the Deathloop Twitter by Game Director Dinga Bakaba and Art Director Sebastien Mitton. While Deathloop was originally slated for a release on May 21, difficulties related to COVID-19 and safety of the staff forced the studio to delay the game. Deathloop is now slated for launch on September 14, 2021.

“We’re committed to quality and preserving our teams ambitions for Deathloop while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane,” their statement reads. “We’ll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience.”

Indeed, Deathloop seems tremendous in its scope. As a time-shifting action game, players will take what they learn from each time loop back to the beginning to try to find the best course to eliminating the eight key targets of Blackreef Island. And all that while being hunted by a seemingly player-controlled opposite assassin in the form of Julianna.

Previous gameplay footage and trailers have stressed the importance of time-altering decisions in Deathloop, but the management at Arkane has also previously said there will be plenty of opportunity to explore the game at our leisure.

It’s a little bit of a shame to see Deathloop delayed again after it was so close to release, but it just means we’ll have to listen to that sweet theme song again for a while longer. Stay tuned as we watch the game for any further updates and information.