How to play with friends - PAC-MAN 99 Set up a Private Match in PAC-MAN 99 and start playing with your friends.

PAC-MAN 99 is here and players are chomping at the pellets to play with their friends. The good news is that setting up a Private Match to play a friendly game with your friends is easy, though it does require a purchase.

How to set up a Private Match

To set up a Private Match to play with your friends in PAC-MAN 99, you will need to first purchase the PAC-MAN 99 Mode Unlock or the PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack. Either of these two will unlock the Password Match, which is how you can play with your friends. With one of those purchased, restart PAC-MAN 99:

Load up PAC-MAN 99 Highlight the PAC-MAN 99 icon and press the X button Accept the warning Input a 6-digit password and share this with your friends

How to join a PAC-MAN Private Match

With a PAC-MAN Private Match set up, the next step will be for other players to join the Private Match. As mentioned above, share the 6-digit password with the people who you wish to play with. They will then need to press the X button while highlighting the PAC-MAN 99 icon and input the code. When this is done, you should all be in the same pre-game lobby.

Enter the password that was selected to join the PAC-MAN 99 Private Match.

Basically, all you need to do is purchase the bundle that is right for you, return to the game, and then press the X button on the PAC-MAN icon to set up a Private Match. If you’re struggling to find the item in the store, you can have the game take you directly there by choosing the Nintendo eShop from the game’s main menu.

The two bundles come with similar goods, with the Deluxe Pack obviously having more content. Here’s what’s in the Mode Unlock pack:

CPU BATTLE Mode

Password Match

SCORE ATTACK Mode

BLIND TIME ATTACK Mode, and

8 PAC-MAN Arrangement’s Custom Themes

The PAC-MAN 99 Deluxe Pack comes with all of the above, plus all of the themes listed in the store. However, for the purpose of playing with your friends, you can just go for the Mode Unlock option.

Setting up a Private Match in PAC-MAN 99 so you can play with your friends is a quality feature that is bound to leads to lots of fun. Remember to restart the game after you purchase the feature, else it may not work. Be sure to check out the Shacknews PAC-MAN 99 page for more news on Namco’s pellet-munching hero.