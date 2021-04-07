UPS testing eVTOL aircraft to speed up delivery times UPS is looking to add a new mode of delivery with newly purchased electric vertical aircrafts.

The world of online orders and deliveries continues to get more and more competitive as companies find ways to trim down delivery times as much as possible. From drones to same-day shipping, the time between ordering something online and having it in your hands is as low as it’s ever been. Now, UPS is looking to up its delivery game, as the company has purchased new electric vertical aircrafts.

UPS purchased 10 eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) airscrafts from Beta Technologies. The airscrafts are relatively small, though much larger than your average drone. We see it has propellers on the top as well as a helicopter skid, allowing for easy vertical takeoff and landing.

UPS will test these new eVTOL aircrafts within its Express Air delivery network. Though it will begin limited to smaller networks, UPS will expand usage if results are positive. Bala Ganesh, vice president of the UPS Advanced Technology Group spoke to CNBC about the potential of these new eVTOL ariships. “For example, you can see a future where it’s carrying, let’s say 1,000 pounds, 1,500 pounds to rural hospitals.” This new mode of aircraftping could prove to be one of the most convenient and effective.

It’s not a surprising move, as most delivery services have at least toyed with the idea of using drones or some sort of smaller aircraft as a primary mode of delivery. With another major player throwing its hat into the ring, the technology is that much closer to becoming a part of the mainstream. For more on the world of technology, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.