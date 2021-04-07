New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

UPS testing eVTOL aircraft to speed up delivery times

UPS is looking to add a new mode of delivery with newly purchased electric vertical aircrafts.
Donovan Erskine
4

The world of online orders and deliveries continues to get more and more competitive as companies find ways to trim down delivery times as much as possible. From drones to same-day shipping, the time between ordering something online and having it in your hands is as low as it’s ever been. Now, UPS is looking to up its delivery game, as the company has purchased new electric vertical aircrafts.

UPS purchased 10 eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) airscrafts from Beta Technologies. The airscrafts are relatively small, though much larger than your average drone. We see it has propellers on the top as well as a helicopter skid, allowing for easy vertical takeoff and landing.

UPS will test these new eVTOL aircrafts within its Express Air delivery network. Though it will begin limited to smaller networks, UPS will expand usage if results are positive. Bala Ganesh, vice president of the UPS Advanced Technology Group spoke to CNBC about the potential of these new eVTOL ariships. “For example, you can see a future where it’s carrying, let’s say 1,000 pounds, 1,500 pounds to rural hospitals.” This new mode of aircraftping could prove to be one of the most convenient and effective.

It’s not a surprising move, as most delivery services have at least toyed with the idea of using drones or some sort of smaller aircraft as a primary mode of delivery. With another major player throwing its hat into the ring, the technology is that much closer to becoming a part of the mainstream. For more on the world of technology, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 7, 2021 9:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, UPS testing eVTOL aircraft to speed up delivery times

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 7, 2021 9:24 AM

      People think the delivery driver throwing packages at your door is bad. Just wait until they drop packages from 100 feet in the air!

      Also, "Beta Technologies" just isn't a name that inspires confidence.

      • WhoaEagleRay mercury mega
        reply
        April 7, 2021 9:37 AM

        Better yet a UPS B-52 carpet bombing the town with GPS guided boxes designed to survive impact.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 7, 2021 9:41 AM

          You get your new GPU the day after you order it, but you have to literally dig it out of the hole the delivery created in your lawn.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 7, 2021 9:36 AM

      Cool. I was just talking about new VTOL aircraft with my dad this weekend.

      Looking at the vehicles on https://www.beta.team/ they look pretty cool. Love to see more info on range and how long they take to recharge, etc.

