All Legendary weapons - Outriders Discover what Legendary weapons there are to collect in Outriders and what mods they come with.

There are a lot of weapons to unlock in Outriders and none are as impressive as the Legendary weapons. With close to 50 Legendary weapons to collect, with each offering unique stats and a Tier 3 Mod, there’s plenty to keep players busy in the end-game. Here’s a look at all Legendary weapons in Outriders and what mods you can expect to find on them.

All Legendary weapons

There are a lot of Legendary weapons to unlock in Outriders.

There are currently 46 Legendary weapons to unlock in Outriders. Each of these Legendary weapons drop from various sources in the game. At the moment, there is little information online about where each weapon can be found. Expect the following table to be updated as we discover where each one drops.

Credit to YouTuber DPJ and the Outriders Fandom wiki for the information and stats for some of these Legendary weapons.

Legendary weapon Tier 3 Mod Assault Rifles Absolute Zero Ultimate Freezing Bullets: Shots inflict Freeze on enemies. Heir to the Desert Sandstorm: Shots conjure a sandstorm, dealing damage over 5 seconds. Inferno Seed Wrath of Moloch: Critical hits cause an explosion, dealing damage and inflicting Burn on enemies within a 5 meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds. The Juggler Scrap Grenade: The first shot after reloading becomes an Anomaly projectile, dealing damage in a 5 meter radius. Master Tool Dome of Protection: Killing shots summon a bullet-stopping dome for 5 seconds. Cooldown of 6 seconds. Thunderbird Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing damage. Time Ripper Ultimate Stiffening: Shots inflict Slow on enemies. Voodoo Matchmaker Ultimate Damage Link: Shots link up to 3 enemies, sharing 30% of their Weapon Damage dealt and 10% of their Anomaly Damage dealt. Automatic Shotguns The Anemoi Moaning Winds: Reloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing damage to enemies in range of 8 meters. Cooldown of 2 seconds. The Bulwark Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage in a 2 meter radius. Funeral Pyre Shadow Comet: Shots call down a comet, dealing damage to enemies within a 3.5 meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds. Deathshield Fortress: Receive up to x% damage bonus based on your Armor. Pump Action Shotguns Aerie Master Weightlessness: Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift raises the enemy into the air for 5 seconds. Anomaly Effigy Concentration Blast: Killing shots cause enemies to explode, dealing damage multiplied by the maximum number of enemies within a 5 meter radius around the original target. Body Snatcher Body Snatcher: Killing shots teleport another enemy to the place where the previous one died, works within a 25 meter radius of the target. Darkness Chamber Grand Opening: Landing a hit with the first bullet in a magazine creates a powerful explosion, dealing damage in a 5 meter radius. Enoch's Blessing Life and Death: Killing shots create a blast that restores 33% of Health to players. Golem's Limb Golem Rising: Killing shots grant you a protective Golem effect for 3 seconds. The Guillotine Radiation Splash: Reloading causes a small explosion that inflicts Vulnerable and deals damage to enemies within a 5 meter radius. The High Roller Embalmer's Rage: For 8 seconds after a killing shot all following shots will be critical shots. Rifles Blightbearer Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic on enemies within a 5 meter radius. Molten Eidola Ravenous Locust: Shots create a swarm of locusts, dealing damage over 15 seconds and inflicting Weakness to enemies remaining within a 6 meter radius of the target. Cooldown of 2 seconds. Rarog's Gaze Weakness Trap: Shots cause explosions, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a 5 meter radius of the target. Cooldown of 3 seconds. Twisted Mercy Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets: Shots inflict Vulnerability on enemies. Bolt Action Rifles The Iceberg Winter Blast: Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a 4 meter radius. Spirit Hunter Ultimate Bone Shrapnel: Critical shots detonate the enemy's bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals damage and inflicts Bleed on enemies within a 5 meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds. The Headhunter Burst of Decay: Critical shots cause explosions that inflict Toxic on enemies within a 5 meter radius. The Landlubber Legendary Minefield: Critical shots spawn explosives around your target, each deals damage in a 5 meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds. Automatic Sniper Rifles Icarus Ultimate Anomaly Surge: Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage in a 2 meter radius. Mindmugger Anomaly Mutation: Shots on enemies afflicted by any status condition multiplicates and mutates it into a different one. Double Guns Amber Vault Killing Spree: Killing shots increase damage by 30% for this weapon for 30 seconds. Bonus deteriorates with time and stacks up to 5 kills. Imploder Deadly Disturbance: Critical shots activate an unstable Anomaly effect in your enemy causing them to explode, dealing damage to other enemies within a 5 meter radius. Lucky Jinx Ultimate Toxic Bullets: Shots inflict Toxic on enemies. Shelrog's Excrescence Ultimate Burning Bullets: Shots inflict Burn on enemies. Light Machineguns Damascus Offering Claymore Torrent: Shots damage 4 enemies within a 3 meter radius with Anomaly blades, dealing damage. Grim Marrow Singularity: Killing shots create an Anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes dealing damage to enemies within a 6.5 meter radius. Roaring Umbra Kinetic Stomp: Shots create a seismic shock around you, dealing damage in a 5 meter radius. Cooldown of 3 seconds. The Reaper Ultimate Weakening Bullets: Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. Submachine Guns Fatal Symbiont Dark Sacrifice: During combat, your weapon drains up to 50% of your Maximum Health, in exchange for 75% Weapon Damage bonus. The Daimyo Ultimate Storm Whip: Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing damage. The Migraine Ultimate Bleeding Bullets: Shots inflict Bleed on enemies. The Wicker Ultimate Ashen Bullets: Shots inflict Ash on enemies. Pistols Bolt & Thunder String of Gauss: Shots link up to 5 enemies in a 5 meter radius of the target and deal electric damage to each of them. Cooldown of 2 seconds. Torment & Agony Judgement Enforcer: Shots mark enemies. When reloading, deal 5 times your weapon's damage to every marked enemy. Marks are removed when you change your weapon. Revolvers Disintegrator String of Gauss: Shots link up to 5 enemies in a 5 meter radius of the target and deal electric damage to each of them. Cooldown of 2 seconds. Lucky Pinball: Every critical shot ricochets to 4 enemies within a 5 meter radius, dealing weapon's double base damage.

As you can see, there are quite a lot of Legendary weapons spread across all the weapon archetypes in Outriders. For those looking for the perfect build, taking the time to farm each weapon for good attributes and a spare one to dismantle for the Tier 3 mod is going to be a good idea. Be sure to keep it locked to the Shacknews Outriders page as we continue to dive into People Can Fly’s latest title.