Watch the Destiny 2 Presage Exotic mission Developer Deep Dive here Come and watch the Destiny 2 developers play through the Presage Exotic mission.

Hold on to your Ghosts, Guardians, because Bungie is about to stream the Presage Exotic mission as part of its Destiny 2 Developer Deep Dive series. A few of the developers will be fighting their ways through the Glykon, while likely talking about its creation, and you can watch it all live, right here on Shacknews.

Destiny 2 Presage Developer Deep Dive

The Presage Developer Deep Dive is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Given that the Presage mission is relatively short, players might expect the stream to last roughly an hour, if the developers stop at certain points to discuss design philosophy. This will fall in-line with previous streams, such as the Prophecy Dungeon Deep Dive. Even the Deep Stone Crypt steam lasted a mere 90 minutes.

As for where you can watch the Presage stream, you can either check it out in the embed here or watch it directly through the Bungie Twitch page or the YouTube channel.

For those not in the know, the Presage Exotic mission was added to Destiny 2 with Season of the Chosen. This quest takes players on an Osiris-led mission through the Glykon, a Cabal ship that Emperor Calus was rumored to be on. As it turns out, a fellow Guardian set of a distress signal, so players head there to investigate the ship and hopefully rescue the Guardian.

If you want to get involved in the mission, make sure to check out our guide on finishing Presage for the Dead Man’s Tale Exotic. While you’re on the ship, there are also scannables to find. For those with the Power and teammates, the Master version will net you the Exotic Catalyst for the gun, too.

Make sure to stick around and watch the Presage Developer Deep Dive. There’s bound to be plenty of juicy details shared about designing and developing this lore-rich quest. While you wait for the stream to begin, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for a whole host of helpful content.