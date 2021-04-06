New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - April 6, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The problem of memories being fossilized digitally

Lauren Goode discusses what it's like to have social media platforms remind her of an event that is no longer happening. To see ads that are no longer relevant. To remind her of something that likely causes a lot of heartache.

Man uses Bitcoin to buy a chemical weapon

There's a lot to unpack with this one. Though, twelve years in prison doesn't seem like long enough for someone who planned to use a weapon that has the potential to kill 300 people.

Mass Effect is getting some gameplay improvements

There are a few good QoL changes coming to the collection, including an overhaul of the Mako.

JPG?

Did you mean WEBP?

The sky of Mars

Looking up at the clouds of another planet is going to be incredible.

King of the Hill screens

I thought this screen was pretty fitting given the above tweet. This episode is from when Hank helps build a pool in Kahn's yard.

Horror movie tropes

BANG. Ooh, did I get you?

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks The Return was fantastic. I think it's almost time for a rewatch of the whole show.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toes. He loves to make sure his feet are clean.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola