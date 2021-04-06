Evening Reading - April 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The problem of memories being fossilized digitally

I feel lucky to call @LaurenGoode a friend for many reasons that have nothing to do with work, but she is also an uber talented journalist, writer and essayist as is evident here. https://t.co/uDcxWtWzhg — Jason Del Rey (@DelRey) April 6, 2021

Lauren Goode discusses what it's like to have social media platforms remind her of an event that is no longer happening. To see ads that are no longer relevant. To remind her of something that likely causes a lot of heartache.

Man uses Bitcoin to buy a chemical weapon

Man tried to buy chemical weapon that could kill hundreds with Bitcoin. 'I plan to use it soon,' he said before arrest, which led to 12 year sentence https://t.co/kNZySWYGpD — CNBC (@CNBC) April 6, 2021

There's a lot to unpack with this one. Though, twelve years in prison doesn't seem like long enough for someone who planned to use a weapon that has the potential to kill 300 people.

Mass Effect is getting some gameplay improvements

Players can look forward to a variety of gameplay enhancements + quality of life improvements in #MassEffect Legendary Edition.



Check out our latest deep-dive blog for a full breakdown: https://t.co/LeqbrNU05i pic.twitter.com/lWgXeJYN8A — Mass Effect (@masseffect) April 6, 2021

There are a few good QoL changes coming to the collection, including an overhaul of the Mako.

JPG?

Me: Mum, can we have .jpg?



Mum: No, we have .jpg at home.



At home: .jfif — Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) February 27, 2020

Did you mean WEBP?

The sky of Mars

Quick! Stop scrolling.

What you see here aren’t just any clouds, they’re Martian clouds. Take a moment out of your day to look at the sky of another world.



📸 taken by my right Navigation Camera. https://t.co/rc7rOWK87d pic.twitter.com/uOBOh3GHkP — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) March 30, 2021

Looking up at the clouds of another planet is going to be incredible.

King of the Hill screens

pic.twitter.com/5vOJwJNcx0 — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 2, 2021

I thought this screen was pretty fitting given the above tweet. This episode is from when Hank helps build a pool in Kahn's yard.

Horror movie tropes

Horror movies love to chop an onion or block of wood way too loudly as a jump scare in the beginning like scary foreplay — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) April 2, 2021

BANG. Ooh, did I get you?

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks The Return was fantastic. I think it's almost time for a rewatch of the whole show.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad cleaning his toes. He loves to make sure his feet are clean.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.