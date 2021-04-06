New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nvidia Noise Removal, formerly known as RTX Voice, now available for GTX cards

A helpful tool for eliminating background noise from voice communications is now available to a wider variety of GeForce owners.

Chris Jarrard
5

Among the various features that were introduced when Nvidia launched their Turing-based RTX 2000 series GPUs in 2018, RTX Voice was one of the most intriguing. It was advertised as an application that could leverage the power of RTX hardware to mitigate background noise from voice communication apps on PC. Now several years following its debut, Nvidia has rebranded the app Noise Removal and it can be used by owners of GTX-class GPUs as well.

Noise Removal can be found inside of Nvidia’s RTX Broadcast app. This software suite allows users to realize the power of AI-assisted upscaling and noise reduction to get the most out of their webcams and microphones. It is also capable of background removal and camera focus shifting to offer professional-quality results for aspiring streamers.

While the audio cleanup performed by the Noise Removal tool will work on older Nvidia hardware, it requires more hardware resources than newer-generation cards that have RTX hardware intended for such auxiliary workloads. All the tools in the RTX Broadcast App will work with any other application or game that makes use of your communication hardware.

To try out the Noise Removal tool for yourself, simply install and open the RTX Broadcast app, navigate to the Microphone tab, and ensure the noise removal filter is enabled. You can record samples from your mic within the RTX Broadcast App to hear how the effect works.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 6, 2021 1:45 PM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Nvidia Noise Removal, formerly known as RTX Voice, now available for GTX cards

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 6, 2021 2:25 PM

      Last time I tried this, it was pretty brutal on CPU usage with a GTX card. I wonder if they've improved that.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 6, 2021 2:27 PM

        I kept having to fight it to pick the right audio-in source and it kept reverting settings so it was too much a hassle.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 6, 2021 2:35 PM

          I only ran into that problem when I replugged my mic. I did run into some oddities where the software itself wouldn't start on boot, but I think that got fixed in an update.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 6, 2021 3:31 PM

        I find Krisp works fantastically for the same purpose, with the drawback being that it's paid and web-based. It's super easy to get free months, though.

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 6, 2021 2:34 PM

      Hmm, it doesn't appear to be working for me. It won't let me install on a laptop with a GTX 1070.

    • mo13 legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 6, 2021 2:35 PM

      Won't even let me install, says RTX enabled card is required
      on a 980ti

    • JHelgie legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 6, 2021 2:47 PM

      They apparently took the RTX check out of the standalone RTX Voice installer. NVIDIA Broadcast requires RTX. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/guides/nvidia-rtx-voice-setup-guide/

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 6, 2021 2:54 PM

        ^^^ This works, and does not murder my CPU!

      • mo13 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 6, 2021 3:11 PM

        Nice, this works.
        Thanks

      • Upstaged mercury mega
        reply
        April 6, 2021 3:41 PM

        Is there any feature difference between Voice and Broadcast regarding this magic noise reduction stuff?

Hello, Meet Lola