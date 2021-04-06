Nvidia Noise Removal, formerly known as RTX Voice, now available for GTX cards A helpful tool for eliminating background noise from voice communications is now available to a wider variety of GeForce owners.

Among the various features that were introduced when Nvidia launched their Turing-based RTX 2000 series GPUs in 2018, RTX Voice was one of the most intriguing. It was advertised as an application that could leverage the power of RTX hardware to mitigate background noise from voice communication apps on PC. Now several years following its debut, Nvidia has rebranded the app Noise Removal and it can be used by owners of GTX-class GPUs as well.

Noise Removal can be found inside of Nvidia’s RTX Broadcast app. This software suite allows users to realize the power of AI-assisted upscaling and noise reduction to get the most out of their webcams and microphones. It is also capable of background removal and camera focus shifting to offer professional-quality results for aspiring streamers.

While the audio cleanup performed by the Noise Removal tool will work on older Nvidia hardware, it requires more hardware resources than newer-generation cards that have RTX hardware intended for such auxiliary workloads. All the tools in the RTX Broadcast App will work with any other application or game that makes use of your communication hardware.

To try out the Noise Removal tool for yourself, simply install and open the RTX Broadcast app, navigate to the Microphone tab, and ensure the noise removal filter is enabled. You can record samples from your mic within the RTX Broadcast App to hear how the effect works.