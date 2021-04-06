Watch Jimmy Fallon, Valkyrae stream Among Us on Twitch with the Stranger Things cast here Watch the star-studded Among Us stream featuring Jimmy Fallon, Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and the cast of Stranger Things.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon is making his foray into Twitch with a massive Among Us stream going down later today. Fallon will make his Twitch debut with an Among Us lobby filled with some of the most popular names in entertainment. In addition to cast members from the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Fallon will also be joined by streamers Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, and Sykkuno.

Watch the Jimmy Fallon Among Us Twitch stream here

Jimmy Fallon’s Among Us livestream will take place on April 6 at 3:45 p.m. PT/ 6:45 p.m. ET on his official Twitch channel. You can also watch the full livestream right here using the embed above. Here’s the full list of players set to appear during the stream.

Jimmy Fallon

Questlove (The Roots band member)

Kirk Douglas (The Roots band member)

Tariq Trotter (The Roots band member)

Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things)

Valkyrae

Corpse Husband

Sykkuno

Victoria Tran (Among Us community director)

There’s a solid mix of personalities here. Avid viewers of The Tonight Show will recognize Douglas and Trotter as members of Fallon’s staple The Roots band. Stranger Things has been one of the most popular shows of the last several years, with many of its cast members expressing interest in video games in the past.

Valkyrae has risen to become one of the most popular streamers on YouTube and was named Content Creator of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards. She’s many Among Us streams alongside both Corpse Husband and Sykkuno.

It’s unclear how long the stream will last, or how many games will be played, but there’s sure to be plenty of sus behavior going on. It’s also likely that Fallon and company will play the recently released Airship map.

Jimmy Fallon is just the latest celebrity/non-gaming personality to make the jump into Twitch, as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pulled in record viewership with her debut livestream.