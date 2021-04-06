Guilty Gear Strive beta data revealed Ramlethal was the world's favorite character According to a report compiled from the recent beta survey, Ramlethal was Guilty Gear Strive's most popular character in every region in the world.

The Guilty Gear Strive open beta ended a couple of months ago, and soon after a survey took place compiling the thoughts of players around the world, the game was delayed so Arc System Works could give a few elements a bit of tender loving care. That said, the results of that survey brought in quite a bit of interesting data that ASW recently shared with the world. A new Developer’s Backyard focused on the beta revealed various responses to the Guilty Gear Strive beta survey, including that the character Ramlethal was the favorite among every region in the world.

Arc System Works and director Akira Katano published the Guilty Gear Strive beta survey data in its fifth volume of Developer’s Backyard late on April 5, 2021. The data had all kinds of interesting information, including full disclosure on the responses to the divisive online lobby system that had a hand in Arc System Works delaying Guilty Gear Strive to June 2021 in the first place. However, one of the more interesting stats was the chart of which characters were most popular in the beta. In every region, Ramlethal took the top spot.

Though many of the names changed throughout regions, Ramlethal took the top spot of most liked character the world around.

Originally arriving in Guilty Gear Xrd as its boss character, Ramlethal Valentine gotten a little bit of an update to become a truly ferocious force to contend with in Strive. Her versatility won over top-level FGC players like Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, who signaled they likely intend to main the character on day one of the game’s launch. It seems the sentiment is similar around the world as the player made the number one spot of the top five most popular characters the world around. Interestingly, newcomer character and hard-hitting vampire samurai Nagoriyuki appeared regularly in the three-to-five spots throughout every region. It will be interesting to see if this extends to Version 1.0 of the game in June.

Regardless, Ramlethal is looking dangerous and built to be a top-tier character among the game’s roster. Pending any drastic changes to her mechanics when Guilty Gear Strive launches in June, it might be worth learning full well what she can do and how to counter, considering it looks like players will be coming up against her quite a bit (if not already playing her). Be on the lookout for further updates on Guilty Gear Strive as we get closer to its June release date on the 2021 gaming calendar.