How to get Titanium - Outriders Farm up a good supply of Titanium so you can start increasing the rarity of your gear in Outriders.

Titanium is one of the rarest resources in Outriders and one of the most important. Titanium is used to raise an item’s rarity status, allowing you to turn those blues into purples, which keep items competitive and lets you bring some favorites along towards the end-game. The only problem is finding and farming Titanium so you have enough to play with your build.

Farm Titanium

Titanium is one of the end-game resources in Outriders. This valuable resource is used to raise an item’s rarity up to Epic (purple). You cannot use Titanium to raise something to Legendary status, that level is reserved for ultra-unique items. Unfortunately, Titanium is rather rare, only being available from very specific sources. In saying that, you can still find a decent amount if you know where to look.

Dismantle Epic and Legendary items

Firstly, you can get Titanium by dismantling Epic and Legendary items. If you get a purple item that you like, don’t get too attached to it as it can be dismantled for Titanium. The same holds true for Legendary gear (orange). As you level up and find new items, don’t be afraid to dismantle old gear, even if it is purple or orange. Besides, this is a great way to get new mods, too.

Increase the World Tier

Another way to get Titanium is to increase the World Tier. You will receive a reward for the first time you increase a World Tier to a new level. At a certain point, these reward packages will include Titanium. Furthermore, by playing with the World Tier at a higher level, you will increase your chances of having Titanium drop from loot chests and enemies. Speaking of which…

Farm tough enemies

Defeating tough enemies is another great way of farming Titanium. But what classifies as a tough enemy? Good question. Basically, anything with a unique icon above its health bar, like a skull, is a tough enemy. If you can manage, going on hunts and tracking down bounty targets is one way to encounter tough enemies. You can also replay these missions, and others, to help you farm Titanium. As your World Tier increases, so will the rate that these foes drop Titanium.

Mine ore veins

Finally, you can also find Titanium by mining ore veins. These ore veins will typically drop Iron, but with your World Tier increased, you may start noticing that they drop Titanium. This isn’t the best way to get the valuable resource, as veins can sometimes be difficult to spot. On top of that, levels aren’t exactly lousy with them.

All of this is to say that in order to get a good supply of Titanium in Outriders, you should focus on increasing the World Tier, farming every ore vein you see, and fighting the toughest enemies you can find. While you’re doing this, dismantle every single Epic or Legendary item you don’t need, as that is a guaranteed way to get Titanium – plus you’ll get some Shards and nice mods, too. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Outriders page for more guidance on the end-game and boss fights.