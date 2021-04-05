ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 70 Mega Man 10 stars in "Mega Mondays" this week.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our "Mega Mondays" series with Mega Man 10. If you had access to the WiiWare service, the PlayStation Network, or Xbox Live Arcade in 2010, you could have bought Mega Man 10. Set to go live at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT, Mega Man 10, tells the tale of the deadly "Roboenza" virus causing all the robots to malfunction. Will I be able to administer a dose of justice or will Doctor Wily find a way to win?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Wednesday and 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for The Stevetendo Show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

The Steventendo Show isn't the only high-quality production we have here at Shacknews. Make sure you check out our weekly livestream schedule for a look at all our upcoming shows.