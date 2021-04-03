Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Rock and Roll Super Challenge On today's Stimulus Games, we join with friends from the rock scene to throw down some appropriately heavy competition.

It’s another weekend, and while the economy occasionally shows a few signs of recovery, it’s still far from repaired. That’s why every Saturday, the Shacknews steps in to help stimulate the global economy with some prime video game competition via the Stimulus Games.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Rock and Roll Super Challenge

This week, we invite several of our friends in the rock music scene to join in the Games and throw down in the Shacknews arena. Members of Curious Quail, Dr. Striker, Alice Knows Karate, and Omnigone join us to throw down in a Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 Rock and Roll Super Challenge.

Tune in as the action goes down at 1 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

The details of the Shacknews Stimulus Games Rock and Roll Super Challenge are as follows.

The games featured in today’s events are Golf With Your Friends, Duck Game, and Mortal Kombat 11, in that order.

Golf With Your Friends will be a series of free-for-all race to the finish with points for placement, while Duck Game and Mortal Kombat 11 will be double elimination tournaments.

First, second, and third place in each game will earn points for the overall games.

All participants in today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games are compensated equally. All that’s truly on the line is bragging rights, honor, and the Shacknews Stimulus Games Nerdcore championship!

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy on our own, but it will never stop Shacknews from bringing enjoyable video game competition to the table. Some day in-person events will return and Shacknews will be ready, but until then, join us in the Stimulus Games for some fun gaming competition and fun as the hunt for the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 Rock and Roll Challenge championship begins!