Shacknews Staff Among Us Airship Special

We're jumping back into Among Us to check out the brand new Airship map.
Donovan Erskine
One of the most talked about games of 2020, Among Us, just got a big update! The new Airship map is the game’s biggest yet, and adds a bunch of new elements for players to discover. The Shacknews staff will be playing the new map live on our Twitch channel in just a short while. Come hang out!

The Shacknews Staff Among Us Airship Special will begin today at 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET on our Twitch channel. We all get along pretty well at Shacknews, but that camaraderie flies out the window when we’re pitted against each other in a game like Among Us. Staffers Blake Morse, TJ Denzer, Donovan Erskine, Greg Burke, and Sam Chandler will all be present for the stream.

The new Airship map is inspired by a location in Henry Stickman, another game from developer Innersloth. This isn’t the first crossover between the games, as several Among Us crewmates can be found hidden around Henry Stickman. The Airship map was originally revealed back at the 2020 Game Awards.

Among Us was one of the most popular games of last year, and fans have been clamoring for a new map. We’ll be jumping in to see what the Airship has in store shortly, so grab some snacks and come be sus with us.

Contributing Editor

After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

