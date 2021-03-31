Teletubbies teases cryptocurrency, NFT, or something even dumber And now the Teletubbies are entering the world of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency continues to become increasingly popular, with more people dipping a toe in and investing every day. Bitcoin is leading that charge, as it’s far and away the most valuable and recognizable cryptocurrency out there. Now, a beloved children's series is getting in on the crypto action. The Teletubbies have teased an upcoming announcement involving Bitcoin.

This bizarre news comes from the Teletubbies themselves, as the official Twitter account for the long-running children’s series posted about the pending announcement on March 31. “Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week,” the post reads. The tweet is also hashtagged #Bitcoin, and is capped off with a rocket emoji, for effect.

Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week. 🚀 #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/fJ2NBXsENx — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) March 31, 2021

What’s really peculiar, is the image attached to this random announcement. We see the red and purple Teletubbies, with bright red glares in their eyes, invoking something you would see in a creepypasta video in the deep recesses of the internet. The sun, which is usually a smiling baby in the sky, is a blurry, rainbow-colored circle with a question mark over it.

What in the world could all of this possibly mean? Could the Teletubbies be creating and selling an NFT? Will there be a special episode of The Teletubbies that teaches kids about the wonders of cryptocurrency? Your guess is as good as ours.

The Teletubbies will make its Bitcoin-related announcement sometime this week. For more on Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.