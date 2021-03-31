New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Teletubbies teases cryptocurrency, NFT, or something even dumber

And now the Teletubbies are entering the world of cryptocurrency.
Donovan Erskine
2

Cryptocurrency continues to become increasingly popular, with more people dipping a toe in and investing every day. Bitcoin is leading that charge, as it’s far and away the most valuable and recognizable cryptocurrency out there. Now, a beloved children's series is getting in on the crypto action. The Teletubbies have teased an upcoming announcement involving Bitcoin.

This bizarre news comes from the Teletubbies themselves, as the official Twitter account for the long-running children’s series posted about the pending announcement on March 31. “Eh-Oh...what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week,” the post reads. The tweet is also hashtagged #Bitcoin, and is capped off with a rocket emoji, for effect.

What’s really peculiar, is the image attached to this random announcement. We see the red and purple Teletubbies, with bright red glares in their eyes, invoking something you would see in a creepypasta video in the deep recesses of the internet. The sun, which is usually a smiling baby in the sky, is a blurry, rainbow-colored circle with a question mark over it.

What in the world could all of this possibly mean? Could the Teletubbies be creating and selling an NFT? Will there be a special episode of The Teletubbies that teaches kids about the wonders of cryptocurrency? Your guess is as good as ours.

The Teletubbies will make its Bitcoin-related announcement sometime this week. For more on Bitcoin and the world of cryptocurrencies, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

