Is Outriders cross-platform? Want to play Outsiders cross-platform with your friends on PC or console? Discover whether crossplay is possible and, if it is, how to do it.

It’s becoming increasingly common these days for games to release with some sort of cross-platform or crossplay functionality. The latest game that’s hitting consoles and PCs is Outriders, and players are beginning to ask the question of whether or not Outriders is cross-platform (or crossplay).

Is Outriders cross-platform/have crossplay?

The answer to the question, “Is Outriders cross-platform?” is a resounding, yes! Outriders does feature cross-platform play (also sometimes called crossplay) between all the systems it is releasing on. This is no doubt excellent news for those players who have friends that exist on a multitude of different platforms.

The official Outriders FAQ on the site goes into some detail about crossplay functionality in Outriders. Here’s what the snippet has to say about this modern day must-have feature:

Will Outriders support Cross-Play? Yes. Outriders will Fully support cross-play, meaning you will be able to explore Enoch with any of your friends on any other platform. You can play Outriders from start to finish with your friends regardless of what system they own.

What this means is that if you’re playing on PC, you will be able to play with a friend who is on Xbox and a friend who is on PlayStation. This should help ease any of the stressors that usually arise when friends are looking where to play a game. While one might prefer the precision of keyboard and mouse, another might opt for the comfort of lounging on a couch, Xbox controller in hand. No matter how you choose to play, it seems that Outriders will let you play with your friends.

It’s always great to be able to confirm good news when it comes to crossplay and cross-platform functionality. Now that you know Outriders features cross-platform play, you should hopefully have an easier time deciding where to buy it and where to play it. Make sure you stop by the Shacknews Outriders page for more news and guides.