Is Outriders coming to Nintendo Switch? Learn whether there are plans in place to release Outriders on Nintendo Switch.

Outriders is gaining a whole lot of attention as a must-play shooter RPG, and Nintendo Switch owners are wondering whether it’s going to come to their preferred console. These days it seems that a lot of games make their way to the Switch, so it’s no surprise that fans are looking to get in on the looter-shooter action.

Outriders on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, the answer to whether or not Outriders is coming to Nintendo Switch is no, or at the very least, there are no plans in place. The game is developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. Now, while Square is no stranger to releasing games on Switch, the only game People Can Fly has released on Switch is Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition.

A look at Outriders’ FAQ page makes no mention of the Nintendo Switch, though it does reveal information pertaining to cross-platform play between the available systems. This is certainly unfortunate, especially given how many games are being released on the Nintendo Switch alongside the other consoles these days. However, that’s not to say Outriders will never make its way to the Nintendo Switch.

While the Nintendo Switch sometimes misses out on games early on, developers sometimes circle back around to develop a port for the Switch. This could happen for Outriders. Things like Maneater and Disco Elysium are just two recent examples of games that released a while ago but now have Nintendo Switch versions.

Although there are currently no plans to release Outriders on Nintendo Switch, it is coming to a multitude of other platforms. Players have the option to pick it up on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, as well as Stadia. If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner and you want Outriders to come to Switch, let your positive voice be heard by the developers. Make sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest news on Outriders, including guides and any updates on a Switch version.