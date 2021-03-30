Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes The Season 2 Reloaded update is almost here and with it comes an update for Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone.

The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is here ahead of Season Two Reloaded. This update includes new maps and modes, new Operators, and more. The patch notes for the Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone update can be read below.

Call of Duty: Cold War & Warzone patch notes

call of duty black ops cold war & warzone season 2 reloaded

There’s a lot of good stuff coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with Season 2 Reloaded. There is Wolf and Rivas, two new Operators; a new weapon, the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle; new multiplayer modes, mult-team hardpoint, gunfight tournament, and blueprint gun game. While everyone looks forward to new content, some of the most exciting things happen when bits and pieces are tweaked. Here’s what’s being addressed with this patch.

GENERAL

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

GAMEPLAY

Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated: You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping. When hovering over some pingable objects you'll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you're pointing at. It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another. Changed "Delete Pings" text to "Remove My Pings".

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once.

WEAPONS

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

ATTACHMENTS

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

OPERATORS

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

You can check out the Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone patch notes over at the Raven Software site, which also includes the exact download size for all platforms, which is roughly 50GB across the board, except for PC which totals 133GB for both titles. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone pages for the latest news.