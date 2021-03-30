Talking Nomadplug universal adaptor design & use with the developers The all-in-one design of Nomadplug is meant to ensure that no matter where you are in the world, it's the last plug adaptor you'll ever need.

The lack of uniformity throughout the world when it comes to electrical outlets and plugs means that if you’re an international traveler, you have to be ready to keep an adapter for your electrical devices on hand, lest you need to get your hands on an emergency option in a hurry. Ryan Silverman, painfully aware of this scenario, founded Nomadplug in order to ensure that travelers might never run into that situation again with the all-in-one certified adaptor his company offers.

The Nomadplug is a versatile little device. It’s a modular adaptive plug and charger meant to supply power to most devices and boasting certified safe use in all 195 countries. That is to say, it’s above and beyond your standard emergency power adaptor. The Nomadplug has the features to ensure that no matter where you happen to be in the world, if there’s an electrical outlet, you’ll be able to use it. We spoke to Ryan Silverman entirely about the device, its conception, and how it works. He goes into the full details on how the common international travel issue with electrical outlets led him to pursue a device that would remove that problem for both his needs and those of others.

Perhaps one of the most interesting factors of the Nomadplug is how versatile it is. The whole thing can be disassembled into various components connected by magnets to meet your needs as required. That said, when you’re done, it also packs up nicely into one slim and sleek piece for easy packing and travel. The price is a little hefty at around $76, but if you’re well-traveled, it seems like a worthy investment to ensure power options are always available for your electronic devices.

Want more video interviews like the one above? Be sure to follow our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV, where we regularly share our latest interviews, reviews, and features focused on the latest games, toys and technology.