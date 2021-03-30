New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Talking Nomadplug universal adaptor design & use with the developers

The all-in-one design of Nomadplug is meant to ensure that no matter where you are in the world, it's the last plug adaptor you'll ever need.
TJ Denzer
3

The lack of uniformity throughout the world when it comes to electrical outlets and plugs means that if you’re an international traveler, you have to be ready to keep an adapter for your electrical devices on hand, lest you need to get your hands on an emergency option in a hurry. Ryan Silverman, painfully aware of this scenario, founded Nomadplug in order to ensure that travelers might never run into that situation again with the all-in-one certified adaptor his company offers.

The Nomadplug is a versatile little device. It’s a modular adaptive plug and charger meant to supply power to most devices and boasting certified safe use in all 195 countries. That is to say, it’s above and beyond your standard emergency power adaptor. The Nomadplug has the features to ensure that no matter where you happen to be in the world, if there’s an electrical outlet, you’ll be able to use it. We spoke to Ryan Silverman entirely about the device, its conception, and how it works. He goes into the full details on how the common international travel issue with electrical outlets led him to pursue a device that would remove that problem for both his needs and those of others.

Perhaps one of the most interesting factors of the Nomadplug is how versatile it is. The whole thing can be disassembled into various components connected by magnets to meet your needs as required. That said, when you’re done, it also packs up nicely into one slim and sleek piece for easy packing and travel. The price is a little hefty at around $76, but if you’re well-traveled, it seems like a worthy investment to ensure power options are always available for your electronic devices.

Want more video interviews like the one above? Be sure to follow our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV, where we regularly share our latest interviews, reviews, and features focused on the latest games, toys and technology.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    March 30, 2021 3:42 PM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Talking Nomadplug universal adaptor design & use with the developers

      March 30, 2021 4:09 PM

      That's cool if you travel internationally! I like the modular design. I'm not sold on the magnets in an electrical power supply; now that I know magnetic force interacts with electrical force. I mean I assume they've worked out whatever needed to be worked out; it just made me go "huh? why? Just click fit them."

        March 30, 2021 4:16 PM

        take a $5 idea, add magnets, colors, and some swank lines and you now have a $76.44 idea

        i guess it kinda makes sense if you have a phone with a shitty battery and for some reason randomly teleport somewhere different each night.

      March 30, 2021 4:23 PM

      Ouch, no warranty mentioned anywhere and a 7 day return window

