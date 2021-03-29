New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Indie-licious enjoys a Symphony of Lodoss with Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Classic anime and solid Metroidvania style come together on this week's episode of Indie-licious as we play Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.
TJ Denzer
1

Record of Lodoss War was a fantastic classic anime that brought fantasy-fiction elements of things like D&D together with gorgeous animation and style. Similarly, when many think of a key example of the Metroidvania game genre, Symphony of the Night is one that easily comes to mind. Those two things have together in a form that is both familiar and entirely unique with Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth comes to us from publisher Playism and developers Team Ladybug and Why So Serious?. It had its 1.0 release on Steam on March 27, 2021, having spent a year in early access and wowed us in a preview last year. As much as the game borrows from its source material, Ladybug also done an impressive job in designing unique elements to make Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth a promising Metroidvania all its own.

Join us in seeing how far Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth has come as we go live with the game on Indie-licious at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, where each Monday we check out new and interesting indie games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement continues to make these livestreams all the more fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to help ensure that livestreams like Indie-licious keep going strong, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it to your Twitch account to get a free Twitch subscription each month through Prime Gaming. A channel rocking your favorite indie game stream might be a great place to put a free subscription.

All of the familiar faces of Record of Lodoss War await Deedlit in the depths of the Wonder Labyrinth. Tune in as we prepare to solve the mysteries of its confine on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

