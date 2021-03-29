EA Sports announces PGA Tour next-gen golf sim EA's PGA Tour will feature the FedEx Cup and other real-life events.

EA Sports is home to a number of sports sims, and it looks like the company will soon be adding another to its arsenal. Electronic Sports will be returning to the golf world as the company has announced a brand new PGA Tour, the next-gen iteration of its golfing franchise.

This news comes from a release shared on the official PGA Tour website. EA will once again partner with the organization for a new golf game that is currently in development. The new PGA Tour will feature a career mode, as well as the FedEx Cup, The Players Championship, and more real-life events. EA also boasts that players will be able to compete on popular courses and go head-to-head with some of the most popular golfers out there.

“EA SPORTS and the PGA TOUR have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware,” said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM. "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup.”

This announcement is not to be confused with the recent news we got from 2K, in which the company is partnering with Tiger Woods for future PGA games. While Woods will have no involvement with EA Sports’ PGA Tour, several real-world golfers are expected to appear.

There is currently no release window for EA Sports’ next-gen PGA Tour game, but when there is, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.