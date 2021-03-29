New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitter goes down briefly as desktop and mobile experience outages

Twitter is currently down as outages have hit the social media platform.
Donovan Erskine
1

With Twitter being a major hub for news and conversation, it can be pretty disruptive when the social media platform has service issues. That seems to have been the case today, as it appears that Twitter went down for a brief period. Thousands upon thousands of users have reported outages and problems accessing the website and app.

In the morning hours of March 29, Twitter’s services experienced a brief outage. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the social media platform on both desktop and the mobile app. Over 15,000 users reported outages in roughly a 15-minute span using Downdetector. We here at Shacknews also confirmed issues using the service.

However, these problems didn’t seem to hold for too long, as Twitter’s service quickly came back online. According to the website’s own status report, everything is currently working properly. For future updates on Twitter’s status, stick with us right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

