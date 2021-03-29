Twitter goes down briefly as desktop and mobile experience outages Twitter is currently down as outages have hit the social media platform.

With Twitter being a major hub for news and conversation, it can be pretty disruptive when the social media platform has service issues. That seems to have been the case today, as it appears that Twitter went down for a brief period. Thousands upon thousands of users have reported outages and problems accessing the website and app.

In the morning hours of March 29, Twitter’s services experienced a brief outage. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the social media platform on both desktop and the mobile app. Over 15,000 users reported outages in roughly a 15-minute span using Downdetector. We here at Shacknews also confirmed issues using the service.

However, these problems didn’t seem to hold for too long, as Twitter’s service quickly came back online. According to the website’s own status report, everything is currently working properly. For future updates on Twitter’s status, stick with us right here on Shacknews.