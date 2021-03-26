Evening Reading - March 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Pepsi/Peeps marshmallow soda
Shout out to all our PEEPS: a sweet new flavor is coming your way just in time for spring. Are you ready? 🐣🐰😋 #PEPSIxPEEPS pic.twitter.com/LwQXAwvWMZ— Pepsi (@pepsi) March 25, 2021
Seriously, who would drink this?
King Shark is already the breakout star of The Suicide Squad
He's gnawing on a human skull. https://t.co/DkMchakHUZ— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021
Sylvester Stallone playing King Shark. What a time to be alive.
Jigsaw, is that you?
Rick Ross mansion is so big that he has to ride a bike just to get around it 🤣🚴♂️ pic.twitter.com/m6CFdCCYHC— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 26, 2021
He literally rides the bike just like the Jigsaw puppet. Wanna play a game?
A Blackberry in 2021? Is that a fossil?
"With my teammates I couldn't be on the group texts." 😂— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 26, 2021
It's 2021 and @JCrossover is still rocking a Blackberry. pic.twitter.com/LFMkmsAJhB
Jamal Crawford, one of the greatest ball handlers in NBA history, rocking the Blackberry.
March Madness memes rage on
#SisterJean is inevitable 🔥— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2021
Are we looking at another #FinalFour run? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Tf35UGyd8E
Sister Jean is inevitable.
Spider-Man irl
Lol, I need this in a Spider-Man movie. pic.twitter.com/38ZqzXVKpF— The Boredom of Chris (@Renagade_11) February 27, 2021
Isn't it a little late to be trading Pokemon cards?
4K or better, please
Gamer Captures Bigfoot at Atrocious 1080p Resolutionhttps://t.co/UjkHX7WtgC— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) March 26, 2021
1080p? Unwatchable.
Pokemon Diamond and Pearl soundtracks still slap
Who contributed the most to music?— Sinnoh Shitpost ✨ (@DPPt_Shitpost) March 26, 2021
0% Taylor Swift
0% The Beatles
0% Mozart
100% Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum
898,669,713 votes • Final results pic.twitter.com/yMcnoLA4fP
Some of the best music in the entire series.
Congratulations Sailor
You made it to Friday!
