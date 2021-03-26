Evening Reading - March 26, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Pepsi/Peeps marshmallow soda

Shout out to all our PEEPS: a sweet new flavor is coming your way just in time for spring. Are you ready? 🐣🐰😋 #PEPSIxPEEPS pic.twitter.com/LwQXAwvWMZ — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 25, 2021

Seriously, who would drink this?

King Shark is already the breakout star of The Suicide Squad

He's gnawing on a human skull. https://t.co/DkMchakHUZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

Sylvester Stallone playing King Shark. What a time to be alive.

Jigsaw, is that you?

Rick Ross mansion is so big that he has to ride a bike just to get around it 🤣🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m6CFdCCYHC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 26, 2021

He literally rides the bike just like the Jigsaw puppet. Wanna play a game?

A Blackberry in 2021? Is that a fossil?

"With my teammates I couldn't be on the group texts." 😂



It's 2021 and @JCrossover is still rocking a Blackberry. pic.twitter.com/LFMkmsAJhB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 26, 2021

Jamal Crawford, one of the greatest ball handlers in NBA history, rocking the Blackberry.

March Madness memes rage on

Sister Jean is inevitable.

Spider-Man irl

Lol, I need this in a Spider-Man movie. pic.twitter.com/38ZqzXVKpF — The Boredom of Chris (@Renagade_11) February 27, 2021

Isn't it a little late to be trading Pokemon cards?

4K or better, please

Gamer Captures Bigfoot at Atrocious 1080p Resolutionhttps://t.co/UjkHX7WtgC — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) March 26, 2021

1080p? Unwatchable.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl soundtracks still slap

Who contributed the most to music?



0% Taylor Swift



0% The Beatles



0% Mozart



100% Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum



898,669,713 votes • Final results pic.twitter.com/yMcnoLA4fP — Sinnoh Shitpost ✨ (@DPPt_Shitpost) March 26, 2021

Some of the best music in the entire series.

Congratulations Sailor

You made it to Friday!

