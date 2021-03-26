Shacknews Twitch Highlights: The Stimulus Games return! This week's Shacknews Twitch Highlights are full of action and excitement.

Livestreaming is a big part of what we do here at Shacknews. Nearly every day of the week, we’ve got shows ranging from let’s plays, to discussions, to exclusive developer interviews. We take the best bits from all of these streams and edit them down into a neat little weekly package that we call Shacknews Twitch Highlights. The latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights are up and ready for viewing.

This video begins with the latest episode of Indie-licious. Hosted by News Editor TJ Denzer, this show puts the spotlight on the coolest games from independent developers. This time, TJ caught some road rage in The Bus. A deceptively simple premise, there’s a lot going on in the world of your average bus driver.

Next up we’ve got Shack Air, one of the most immersive Microsoft Flight Simulator streams on Twitch. Join Jan Peek as he travels the globe, taking in some of the most beautiful sights that mother earth has to offer. In this segment, we get some gorgeous mountain views, as well as discussions on the best in-flight snack.

This week’s episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights sees the return of the Stimulus Games! Originally debuting back in 2020, the Shacknews Stimulus Games are our own esports competition series where various groups compete for cash prizes. In this return episode, hosts TJ and Blake welcome the Nerdcore crew to face off in Brawlhalla, Rocket League, and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

That does it for the latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights. If you want to catch any of these streams live, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.