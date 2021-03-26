Shacknews Dump - March 26, 2021 The stonks keep on flowing, Microsoft's empire keeps growing, and the Shacknews Dump shows no signs of slowing.

GameStop's stock situation continues to be a hot bed of fluctuation and Microsoft might buy everyone's favorite social app

On this March 26 edition of the Shacknews Dump, GameStop didn’t want to talk about its stock during a highly anticipated recent earnings call. Too bad nearly everyone else in the world did. Meanwhile, Microsoft has been hinting interest at purchasing Discord for a hot minute and may finally be closing in on a purchase. If Microsoft buys Discord, will it run the app the way it handled Skype? Heavens save us. In better news, light of our lives Ikumi Nakamura has started a new studio with the goal of a sustainable workplace without burnout as she moves towards preparing a new project.

Here's the slate of topics for today's Shacknews Dump:

