Xur's location and wares for March 26, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

It’s Friday, Guardians, and that means it’s time to spend your hard-earned Legendary Shards by paying a visit to Xur. As usual, Xur will be around all weekend until the weekly reset on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know about Xur’s location and wares this week.

This week, Xur can be found over in the Hangar at The Tower. He’ll have one piece of Exotic armor for each class, as well as an Exotic weapon for you to pick up.

As always, Xur only allows you to purchase items with Legendary Shards, so make sure you check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards if you’re starting to run low. Otherwise, head on over and take a look at his wares.

This week, Xur is selling:

Sweet Business -29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Raspberry - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 9 Resilience: 11 Recovery: 13 Discipline: 13 Intellect: 13 Strength: 2 Total: 61

One-Eyed Mask - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 14 Resilience: 8 Recovery: 9 Discipline: 13 Intellect: 2 Strength: 13 Total: 59

Chromatic Fire - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 7 Resilience: 11 Recovery: 14 Discipline: 2 Intellect: 13 Strength: 13 Total: 60



We recommend buying anything that Xur has that you don’t already have in your Collections. You never know when Bungie could introduce the next vaulting, which could lead to more weapons, armor, and areas of the game being locked away.

If you’re looking for more on the latest Destiny 2 events, then you’ll want to head over and take a look at our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide. Recent guides include how to eliminate Caiatl’s Cabal in Proving Grounds, as well as a complete quest guide for Iron Banner Season 13. You’ll want to check out all this great content and more to ensure you’ve got all the knowledge you need to keep succeeding in Bungie’s hit sci-fi adventure.