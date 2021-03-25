Hazelight has 'no plans' to put It Takes Two on Switch The developers behind It Takes Two currently have no plans to bring the game to Switch.

Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two releases this week, bringing a new co-op experience for players around the world to enjoy. Though the game is launching on a number of platforms, there is one noticeably missing. It Takes Two isn’t coming to Switch, and game director Josef Fares says that there are currently “no plans” to bring the game to the Nintendo console.

During the Future Game Awards, we got another trailer for the upcoming It Takes Two, the latest co-op game from the team at Hazelight Studios. Following the trailer, we got a brief message from lead developer Josef Fares, who spoke more in detail about the game and its mechanics. Fares also talked about the game’s release, as it’s set to hit just about every major platform except for the Switch.

“Not Switch, for now. We don’t have any plans for it now. Who knows? In the future, maybe,” the game director said. We already knew that It Takes Two would not be on Switch at launch, but it looks like it isn’t coming anytime soon, either. However, Fares does leave the door open for the possibility down the road.

It Takes Two releases on March 26, 2021 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The game fared quite well in our recently published Shacknews review.