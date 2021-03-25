New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hazelight has 'no plans' to put It Takes Two on Switch

The developers behind It Takes Two currently have no plans to bring the game to Switch.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two releases this week, bringing a new co-op experience for players around the world to enjoy. Though the game is launching on a number of platforms, there is one noticeably missing. It Takes Two isn’t coming to Switch, and game director Josef Fares says that there are currently “no plans” to bring the game to the Nintendo console.

During the Future Game Awards, we got another trailer for the upcoming It Takes Two, the latest co-op game from the team at Hazelight Studios. Following the trailer, we got a brief message from lead developer Josef Fares, who spoke more in detail about the game and its mechanics. Fares also talked about the game’s release, as it’s set to hit just about every major platform except for the Switch.

“Not Switch, for now. We don’t have any plans for it now. Who knows? In the future, maybe,” the game director said. We already knew that It Takes Two would not be on Switch at launch, but it looks like it isn’t coming anytime soon, either. However, Fares does leave the door open for the possibility down the road.

It Takes Two releases on March 26, 2021 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The game fared quite well in our recently published Shacknews review.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

