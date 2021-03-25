ShackStream: Monster Hunter Rise co-op questing in Kamura Want to get a glimpse at what kind of adventures await in Kamura? Join us as we take on some fearsome foes in Monster Hunter Rise co-op quests!

We’ve had a lot to say about Monster Hunter Rise in our coverage lately, but it’s almost time to stop talking and start playing. We couldn’t agree more. Monster Hunter Rise doesn’t come out for one more day, but we have the opportunity to show off a little bit of what you can expect out of the game. And so, we will! Join us on a special ShackStream as we embark on some co-op hunts in the dangerous wilds of Monster Hunter Rise!

Monster Hunter Rise is slated to launch on Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021. With it comes an all new adventure full of massive beasties to hunt and slay as players take on challenges both new and familiar. You can read all about the game or watch our Shacknews review to hear our in-depth impressions of the game.

You can also just tune in as TJ Denzer and Sam Chandler go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET to take on some co-op hunting in the early stages of the game. The stream can also be viewed just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like this Monster Hunter Rise session. Your support and engagement makes these streams all the more fun. If you’d like to help ensure these ShackStreams keep going, why not follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel? Don’t forget that if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to score a free Twitch subscription each month via Prime Gaming. Need a place to put a free Twitch subscription? We know a pretty good place (it’s here at Shacknews).

A massive new world of hunts await in Monster Hunter Rise, so join us as we sharpen our blades and get ready to throw down with the wildest of wyverns. It’s all going live in just a little bit.