Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin's file size is double that of Monster Hunter Rise It looks like Wings of Ruin will be a pretty packed deviation from the usual Monster Hunter hunt.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin promises to be an incredible spinoff from the main franchise, featuring a full-fledged adventure and the opportunity to actually befriend and fight beside some of the series’ most iconic creatures. Apparently, it’s more than just a simple spinoff though. Wings of Ruin is apparently packing twice the gigabytes of the soon to launch Monster Hunter Rise.

The file size of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin recently appeared on its Nintendo Switch product page. Reportedly, the file size comes in at a rather hefty (for the Nintendo Switch) 14.6 GBs. This is more than double the size of Monster Hunter Rise, which somehow managed to pack everything it offered (and boy howdy does Rise offer a lot) into a meager 6.6 GBs. For further scope, it’s worth noting that even The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes in at 14.4 GBs for the base game. That is to say that whatever’s going on in Wings of Ruin, it’ll take up more space than even the vast adventure of BotW did.

That is not to say in the slightest that Monster Hunter Rise doesn’t deserve that much space on a hard drive. The game is clearly looking ambitious, offering a unique story in which players will be tasked with looking after a Rathalos as it hatches and befriending the dragon on a lengthy adventure through a story in which there are many folks who ride wyverns instead of chopping them up into new weapons and gear.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is slated to release in July 2021. With Monster Hunter Rise right around the corner on March 26 (and having wowed us in its Shacknews review), it’s looking like an incredible year to be a Monster Hunter fan. Just make sure your hard drive has the space for all of the fun.