ShackStream: Killing Floor 2's Dystopian Devastation update with Tripwire Interactive A new map and weapons just dropped in Killing Floor 2's Dystopian Devastation update and we'll be playing it with the fine folks from Tripwire Interactive!

It’s a new update season for Killing Floor 2, bringing new fun ways to slay Zeds in an all-new environment in the Dystopian Devastation update. With all of these new goods, we need to see what the hubbub is about, so we invited Tripwire Interactive back for another Killing Floor 2 stream!

The Killing Floor 2: Dystopian Devastation update dropped on March 23, 2021. With it came a new map and new weapons. The map is Dystopia 2029, a neon-streaked city map in which you fight Zeds on the city streets of the near future. The weapons are the Gravity Imploder for Demolitionists and the HRG Beluga Beat for Sharpshooters. The first fires gravity-powered bombs through crowds of Zeds while the Beluga Beat can power up to fire supersonic head-shredding waves.

Watch today on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET as we’re joined by Tripwire Interactive and Killing Floor Community Manager Jared Creasy to play the new Killing Floor 2 update and explore the new content! If you don’t have the game, you might get it on PC via the free codes we’re giving out for Steam and the Epic Games Store!

The zeds are hungry and we’ve got new weapons to feed them with. Tune in as we go live in Killing Floor 2 with Tripwire Interactive shortly and light it up in the Dystopian Devastation update!