ShackStream: Indie-licious tours Berlin in The Bus It's day one on the job and the fine people of Berlin have places to be. We'll need to get them there, and Indie-liciuos shall on The Bus!

Life is a flux of folks going and coming and coming and going, always with a need to be somewhere, and the buses need to run on time to make that happen! With that in mind, we’re putting on our driver’s cap and heading to busy Berlin to get the fine folks where they need to be as Indie-licious plays The Bus.

The Bus comes to us from developer TML-Studios and publisher AeroSoft. The Bus is about to launch in Steam early access on March 25, 2021, but you can check out a glimpse of what the game will look like here on Indie-licious! Featuring a 1:1 ratio scaled city of Berlin, The Bus is a robust commercial driving sim featuring true to life scenery of the real city itself. There’s also realistic pedestrians, traffic, traffic signals, and weather to consider as you play either free or on the bus lines included in the game.

We’ll be going live with early access version of The Bus on Indie-licious at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, where each Monday we showcase the latest and most interesting indie games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch the video below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into Indie-licious and other ShackStream projects like it. Your support and interaction makes these streams all the more fun. If you’d like to ensure projects like Indie-licious keep going, then consider following or subscribing to Shacknews Twitch channel and giving us those sweet Bezos bucks. Don’t forget that if you happen to have Amazon Prime, you can link it up to your Twitch account to score a free monthly subscription through Prime Gaming. A free subscription could and should go to a happy and nurturing home… like Shacknews.

We don’t yell or cuss (much) and we’re not quite one to stink up The Bus, but it won’t stop us from being hailed as the Berlin bus driver we are, so join in for the scenic views, stay for the commentary, and enjoy the ride on today’s Indie-licious. Want to learn more about The Bus? Be sure to check out our recent interview with the developers at TML-Studios!