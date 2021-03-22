All cards revealed during today's Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens livestream We're watching today's Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens livestream and are here to report on all of the new cards revealed.

There are only eight more days until Hearthstone kicks off a new Standard year. One of the major components of a fresh year is the release of a new expansion and, yes, Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens is set to hit next week. On Monday, Blizzard revealed the last of the expansion's cards. That includes over 65 cards and Shacknews is here to reveal them all.

Demon Hunter

Rare (1) Tuskpiercer (1/2) - Deathrattle : Draw a Deathrattle minion.

Common (3) Vile Call - Summon two 2/2 Demons with Lifesteal . (2) Razorboar (2/2) (Beast) - Deathrattle : Summon a Deathrattle minion that costs (3) or less from your hand. (1) Fury (Fel) - Give your hero +2 Attack this turn. (Upgrades when you have 5 Mana.)



Druid

Epic (7) Celestial Alignment (Arcane) - Set each player to 0 Mana Crystals. Set the Cost of cards in all hands and decks to (1).

Common (4) Thickhide Kodo (3/5) (Beast) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Gain 5 Armor. (4) Pride's Fury - Give your minions +1/+3. (2) Thorngrowth Sentries (Nature) - Summon two 1/2 Turtles with Taunt .



Hunter

Epic (4) Warsong Wrangler (3/4) - Battlecry : Discover a Beast in your deck. Give all copies of it +2/+1 (wherever they are) .

Rare (2) Prospector's Caravan (1/3) - At the start of your turn, give all minions in your hand +1/+1.

Common (4) Piercing Shot - Deal 6 damage to a minion. Excess damage hits the enemy hero. (3) Pack Kodo (3/3) (Beast) - Battlecry : Discover a Beast, Secret , or weapon. (1) Wound Prey - Deal 1 damage. Summon a 1/1 Hyena with Rush .



Mage

Epic (3) Arcane Luminary (4/3) (Elemental) - Cards that didn't start in your deck cost (2) less, but not less than (1). (2) Wildfire (Fire) - Increase the damage of your Hero Power by 1.

Rare (3) Rimetongue (3/4) - After you cast a Frost spell, summon a 1/1 Elemental that Freezes .

Common (4) Refreshing Spring Water - Draw 2 cards. Refresh 2 Mana Crystals for each spell drawn. (3) Oasis Ally (Frost) - Secret : When a friendly minion is attacked, summon a 3/6 Water Elemental. (2) Runed Orb (Arcane) - Deal 2 damage. Discover a spell.



Paladin

Rare (3) Northwatch Commander (3/4) - Battlecry : If you control a Secret , draw a minion. (2) Soldier's Caravan (1/3) - At the start of your turn, summon two 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits.

Common (1) Knights of Anointment (1/1) - Battlecry : Draw a Holy spell. (1) Galloping Savior - Secret : After your opponent plays three cards in a turn, summon a 3/4 Steed with Taunt .



Priest

Rare (4) Void Flayer (3/4) - Battlecry : For each spell in your hand, deal 1 damage to a random enemy minion. (2) Soothsayer's Caravan (1/3) - At the start of your turn, copy a spell from your opponent's deck to your hand.

Common (8) Power Word: Fortitude (Holy) - Give a minion +3/+5. Costs (1) less for each spell in your hand. (3) Devouring Plague (Shadow) - Lifesteal : Deal 4 damage randomly split among all enemy minions.



Rogue

Common (2) Wicked Stab - Deal 2 damage. (Upgrades when you have 5 Mana) (2) Silverleaf Poison (Nature) - Give your weapon "After your hero attacks, draw a card." (2) Efficient Octo-bot (1/4) (Mech) - Frenzy : Reduce the cost of cards in your hand by (1).



Shaman

Epic (5) Lilypad Lurker (4/5) (Elemental) - Battlecry : If you played an Elemental last turn, transform an enemy minion into a 0/1 Frog with Taunt .

Rare (4) Earth Revenant (2/6) (Elemental) - Taunt. Battlecry : Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. (2) Tinyfin's Caravan (1/3) (Murloc) - At the start of your turn, draw a Murloc.

Common (3) Arid Stormer (2/5) (Elemental) - Battlecry : If you played an Elemental last turn, gain Rush and Windfury . (2) South Coast Chieftain (3/2) (Murloc) - Battlecry : If you control another Murloc, deal 2 damage. (1) Spawnpool Forager (1/2) (Murloc) - Deathrattle : Summon a 1/1 Tinyfin.



Warlock

Rare (2) Apothecary's Caravan (1/3) - At the start of your turn, summon a 1-Cost minion from your deck.

Common (3) Kabal Outfitter (3/3) - Battlecry and Deathrattle : Give another random friendly minion +1/+1.



Warrior

Epic (4) Rancor - Deal 2 damage to all minions. Gain 2 Armor for each destroyed.

Rare (4) Outrider's Axe (3/3) - After your hero attacks and kills a minion, draw a card.

Common (5) Stonemaul Anchorman (4/5) - Rush. Frenzy : Draw a card. (4) Whirling Combatant (2/6) - Battlecry and Frenzy : Deal 1 damage to all other minions.



Neutral

Epic (4) Southsea Scoundrel (5/5) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Discover a card in your opponent's deck. They draw theirs as well.

Rare (6) Taurajo Brave (4/8) - Frenzy : Destroy a random enemy minion. (5) Burning Blade Acolyte (1/1) - Deathrattle : Summon a 5/8 Demonspawn with Taunt .

Common (5) Gold Road Grunt (3/7) - Taunt. Frenzy : Gain Armor equal to the damage taken. (4) Injured Marauder (5/10) - Taunt. Battlecry : Deal 6 damage to this minion. (4) Gruntled Patron (3/3) - Frenzy : Summon another Gruntled Patron. (4) Darkspear Berserker (5/7) - Deathrattle : Deal 5 damage to your hero. (3) Sunwell Initiate (3/4) - Frenzy : Gain Divine Shield . (3) Ratchet Privateer (4/3) (Pirate) - Battlecry : Give your weapon +1 Attack. (3) Hog Rancher (3/2) - Battlecry : Summon a 2/1 Hog with Rush . (3) Death's Head Cultist (2/4) - Taunt. Deathrattle : Restore 4 Health to your hero. (3) Crossroads Gossiper (4/3) - After a friendly Secret is revealed, gain +2/+2. (3) Barrens Trapper (2/4) - Your Deathrattle cards cost (1) less. (2) Toad of the Wilds (2/2) (Beast) - Taunt. Battlecry : If you're holding a Nature spell, gain +2 Health. (2) Talented Arcanist (1/3) - Battlecry : Your next spell this turn has Spell Damage +2 . (2) Oasis Thrasher (2/3) (Beast) - Frenzy : Deal 3 damage to the enemy Hero. (2) Lushwater Murcenary (3/2) (Murloc) - Battlecry : If you control a Murloc, gain +1/+1. (2) Hecklefang Hyena (2/4) (Beast) - Battlecry : Deal 3 damage to your hero. (2) Far Watch Post (2/4) - Can't attack. After your opponent draws a card, it costs (1) more (up to 10) . (1) Kindling Elemental (1/2) (Elemental) - Battlecry : The next Elemental you play costs (1) less.



There are a lot of exciting cards here, though no surprise Legendaries, which may disappoint a few fans who have become accustomed to Hearthstone's version of "One more thing." However, the Legendaries that are already out there seem pretty powerful, so this may just be a case of Blizzard deciding to hold something for the game's next expansion later this summer.

If all of this new stuff is too modern for you old-school Hearthstone players, no need to worry. Hearthstone Classic mode is set to release this coming Thursday, March 25. Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens will release next Tuesday, March 30 and that'll also be the day that the Year of the Gryphon officially begins. We're also folding today's reveals into our full Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens card list, so if you want to know everything coming to the new expansion, be sure to check that out.