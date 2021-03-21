ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 47 - Not even close Join Bryan for more skankcore64 and the adventure through every Nintendo 64 game released in North America.

Welcome to another Sunday edition of skankcore64, my journey through every Nintendo 64 game that was released in North America. It's been quite a busy week for Shacknews Twitch but as always, let's close out our week of livestreams with some casual play on the 25-year-old polygon powerhouse of yore. We'll be live later today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Episode 47 - Not even close

Snowboard Kids started out innocently enough. It's just four children on treacherous peaks, snowboarding down increasingly dangerous and impossible courses, all while exchanging weapons fire. What could possibly go wrong? After last week's episode, I'm not being fooled by their innocent act any longer. These kids mean business and I'm ready to throw down and show them who's the king of the mountain. You can join the extreme downhill action with the embedded viewer in this article or head over to Shacknews Twitch to chat with me live.

I don't even know why it's called Snowboard Kids because we're done playing in the snow. Last week I spent the entire stream trying to finish first on a grassy mountainside, and this week we're headed into an amusement park. Even if I manage to finish first today, there's plenty of Snowboard Kids left to enjoy. I had assumed that the six battle races were the majority of the content in this game, but I did not anticipate there being even more battle races to unlock. I was informed of this during the last stream, much to my dismay. I thought I might be adding another game to the counter but I'm not even close. Maybe there are more surprises left in store for me in Snowboard Kids, come by to find out!

