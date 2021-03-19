Evening Reading - March 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Casters and Cantrips to hold charity stream for #StopAAPIHate tonight
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two impressions: Razing Hell
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 19: The Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy
- WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram are all down right now (updated)
- Undertale on Xbox reportedly has an unsettling new easter egg
- Maneater sinks its teeth into Nintendo Switch this May
- Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 will change how police spawn & improve driving systems
- Gotham Knights delayed to 2022, updates promised in coming months
- Facebook reportedly developing a version of Instagram designed for kids
No screaming allowed
https://t.co/p31rSYPhnJ pic.twitter.com/ypFKbG6AIC— Adrian 🧐 (@Jimmer_That) March 18, 2021
Please scream in your heart.
Mysterio pup
So this happened last night. Wind blew it off a lamp post in the back yard. Dog got curious and then got it stuck on her head. I spotted her out my window and couldn’t believe my eyes at first. She was perfectly still. Just waiting for take off. #spacedog #dogstronaut pic.twitter.com/U3CmgeKASq— Jeb Banner (@jebbanner) March 17, 2021
The new Spider-Man movies really took a turn!
Reinhardt mains stand up
playing reinhardt pic.twitter.com/RRH9GxRzm2— wifey any% (@aveyclub) March 19, 2021
Surely this guy is a big Overwatch fan
Tony Hawk's final Ollie 540
Did my last ever ollie 540 today. You can compare it with my first one 32 years ago. This one meant a lot to me https://t.co/tExDDRFzb4 pic.twitter.com/Ggql2uADtg— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 18, 2021
Tony Hawk's last ever Ollie 540, it gets a little emotional
Happy birthday Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire
Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire launched in North America on March 19, 2003! pic.twitter.com/GrkIfJG2Qn— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 19, 2021
Happy 18 years to the best Game Boy Advanced games!
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend
March 19, 2021
You know the vibes.
