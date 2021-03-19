Evening Reading - March 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

No screaming allowed

Please scream in your heart.

Mysterio pup

So this happened last night. Wind blew it off a lamp post in the back yard. Dog got curious and then got it stuck on her head. I spotted her out my window and couldn’t believe my eyes at first. She was perfectly still. Just waiting for take off. #spacedog #dogstronaut pic.twitter.com/U3CmgeKASq — Jeb Banner (@jebbanner) March 17, 2021

The new Spider-Man movies really took a turn!

Reinhardt mains stand up

Surely this guy is a big Overwatch fan

Tony Hawk's final Ollie 540

Did my last ever ollie 540 today. You can compare it with my first one 32 years ago. This one meant a lot to me https://t.co/tExDDRFzb4 pic.twitter.com/Ggql2uADtg — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 18, 2021

Tony Hawk's last ever Ollie 540, it gets a little emotional

Happy birthday Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire launched in North America on March 19, 2003! pic.twitter.com/GrkIfJG2Qn — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 19, 2021

Happy 18 years to the best Game Boy Advanced games!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend

You know the vibes.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.