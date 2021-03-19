Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Snowboard Kids, Flight Simulator, and a Fortnite movie? Let's round out the week with some Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

We here at Shacknews are big into livestreaming. Nearly every day of the week, we’ve got a variety of shows available on our Twitch channel. This includes let’s plays, news discussions, and exclusive developer interviews. However, it’s a tall task for any one person to watch it all. Because of this, we created Shacknews Twitch Highlights. These videos take all of the best parts from our week in streaming and edits it down into one sweet package. The latest round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights are fresh out of the oven and ready for consumption.

This week’s video kicks off with the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, where hosts Greg and Donovan talk all that’s new in the world of movies and TV. In this clip, the two discuss the fact that the Russo Bros. actually directed the new cinematic for Fortnite. It got us thinking, what if they made a full-length Fortnite movie?

We then go to Shack Air, where host Jan Peek travels around the world in one of the most immersive Microsoft Flight Simulator shows on Twitch. In his latest outing, Peek visits London, stopping by some of the most iconic landmarks across the pond. It’s always a fun ride, and we recommend you check out the full show when it goes live every Thursday evening.

In case you missed it, Bryan Lefler has been on a quest to complete every game released for the N64 in North America. As of the latest skankcore 64, Bryan is working his way through Snowboard Kids. He’s currently 11 games into the full 296, and it’s been an exciting journey so far.

To catch all of these shows live, follow us on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.