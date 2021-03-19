New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 19: The Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy

The Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy is out now and there's an amazing introductory discount attached.
Ozzie Mejia
We're coming off some exciting announcements from Thursday's Square Enix Presents. A big one involved the continuing Tomb Raider 25th anniversary celebration, as Square collected all three of Lara Croft's modern adventures and put them all in a single package. If you're looking to play the new school Tomb Raider trilogy, the whole thing is more than half off for the first few weeks, so be sure to pick them up on either PlayStation or Xbox.

Over with Nintendo, the Spring Sales are starting to kick off. You can grab the best from the aforementioned Square Enix, as well as the best from Ubisoft and Capcom, right now for your Nintendo Switch. The full collection of games from 2K is quietly on sale, too, so don't sleep on those.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

