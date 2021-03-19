Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 19: The Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy

We're coming off some exciting announcements from Thursday's Square Enix Presents. A big one involved the continuing Tomb Raider 25th anniversary celebration, as Square collected all three of Lara Croft's modern adventures and put them all in a single package. If you're looking to play the new school Tomb Raider trilogy, the whole thing is more than half off for the first few weeks, so be sure to pick them up on either PlayStation or Xbox.
Over with Nintendo, the Spring Sales are starting to kick off. You can grab the best from the aforementioned Square Enix, as well as the best from Ubisoft and Capcom, right now for your Nintendo Switch. The full collection of games from 2K is quietly on sale, too, so don't sleep on those.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warface: Breakout - FREE!
- Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse - FREE!
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Haven - $18.74 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- A Way Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Wolf Among Us - $10.04 (30% off)
- Wandersong - $9.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded - $9.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.78 (60% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Tom Clancy Franchise Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Call of Duty Franchise Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ratchet & Clank - FREE! (Must claim before 3/31 at 8PM PT)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega March
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEK until 3/24)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- NHL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $19.79 (34% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $12.99 (35% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $12.99 (35% off)
- Haven [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Mega March Sale.
- Prequels & Sequels
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield V - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mafia III Definitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mafia II Definitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Collection - $40.19 (33% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shenmue III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation Prequels & Sequels Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Streets of Rage 4 - $16.24 (35% off)
- World War Z - $8.99 (70% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Last Guardian - $12.99 (35% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Patapon Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $8.99 (55% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $2.24 (85% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Gravity Rush Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Final Fantasy VII Remake [Not eligible for PS5 upgrade] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Maquette [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Remnant: From the Ashes - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Ubisoft Spring Savings Publisher Sale
- Just Dance 2021 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $9.99 (84% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $13.59 (84% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Family Feud - $20.09 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shinsekai Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- Square Enix Spring Sale
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.49 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line - $4.54 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $8.74 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $14.49 (50% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $22.49 (25% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $10.49 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $29.99 (40% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Forgotten Anne - $6.49 (50% off)
- Oh My Godheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K Battlegrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- Transformers: Battlegrounds - $27.99 (30% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- Supermarket Shriek - $15.99 (20% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- AVICII Invector - $15.99 (20% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 19: The Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy