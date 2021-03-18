New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will incur the Wrath of the Druids next month

The first expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, titled Wrath of the Druids, will arrive in late April.
Josh Hawkins
2

It looks like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will have something to look forward to throughout the next couple of months. On top of the launch of Ostara Season this month, Valhalla will also receives it’s first expansion on April 29.

Wrath of the Druids, as the expansion is titled, will take Eivor to Ireland, where players will explore the irish landscape as they try to solve puzzles and unravel the mysteries of a dangerous druidic cult. Players will have to fight their way through new areas like haunted forests, all while earning influence among Gaelic kings.

The new expansion will be available as part of the Season Pass, which can be purchased for $49.99 and is included the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector editions of the game. For those who want to purchase the expansion on its own, Wrath of the Druids will cost $34.99. Based on that price, it looks like the update will add quite a bit to Valhalla’s offerings.

Back when we reviewed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, our very own Bill Lavoy wrote, “The real strength of Valhalla, however, is in the focus that has gone into the world and the systems within it. Valhalla feels much smaller than Odyssey, but there’s less dead space. There’s a good pace to moving around and finding places to explore. It’s a breathtaking game on the highest PC settings – as is expected after Odyssey – and the entire world is enhanced by a beautiful soundtrack that never feels overpowering but always manages to complement the moment perfectly. While I wouldn’t say Valhalla is on the same level as some open-world superstars, it’s a massive upgrade over the hollowness that was felt in Odyssey.”

Patch 1.2.0 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available right now, and you can expect plenty of additional coverage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids when it arrives on April 29, 2021.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

