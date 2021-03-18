Unboxing: Mega Modz Xbox Series X Controller Ever wondered what the deal with Mega Modz controllers is? Greg Burke is here to show you.

Mega Modz is a third-party controller manufacturer that created modded controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Recently, our resident video editor, Greg Burke, got to take a look at one of the company’s Xbox Series X controllers.

While Mega Modz main specialty is modded controllers, you can actually get them without the mods. One of the biggest reasons you might want to do this is because the company actually offers a bit more customization than the official Xbox Labs.

Controllers from Mega Modz can run anywhere from $60 to the more expensive variants, which appear to cost upwards of $140. It really all depends on what you’re wanting out of the controller.

You can check out the video, which we’ve included above, to get a good look at the Mega Modz controller. Greg says that the controller looks and feels like a regular Xbox Series X controller, because at its core, that’s exactly what it is. If you’re looking to get a modded controller, then you can actually select from a few different game-specific options, including versions of the control for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war, Battlefield, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and other titles.

Available mods include Auto Burst, Auto Heal, Dual Trigger, DropShot + JumpShot options, and more.

If you’re on the market for a new controller, then Mega Modz might be a good option to check out. Of course, it is worth noting that using mods on your controller could technically be considered cheating, as you’re getting an unfair advantage from the hardware itself.

