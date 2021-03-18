ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase to debut new Stalker 2 updates & more later this month We'll get new info on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Second Extinction, and other indie games during the first ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase this month.

Update: Xbox PR reached out to us earlier this morning to confirm that the ID@Xbox event scheduled for March 26 will not include new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gameplay. Instead, it will feature updates on the ongoing development of the game. The original Xbox Wire post has also been updated to provide further clarification.

Original story:

ID@Xbox is kicking off 2021 with a bang. The indie-gaming division of Xbox announced a brand-new showcase set to arrive later this month, which will include new trailers and gameplay for upcoming indie titles like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Second Extinction.

The first ever ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase is set for March 26 at 9 a.m. PST, according to a post shared on Xbox Wire. The event will include a ton of info about upcoming titles that are getting the Xbox indie treatment, including some very high-profile games like the highly anticipated continuation of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series.

The first-ever @ID_Xbox Twitch Gaming showcase is airing March 26 at 9 a.m. PST! Details here: https://t.co/q6mIiXj0wk — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 18, 2021

The event will focus on showcasing games from a ton of independent developers like Devolver Digital, DrinkBox, and Curve Digital. The post on Xbox Wires touts announcements and trailers for more than 25 games, including the aforemented S.T.A.L.K.E.R. sequel, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, and Exo One. Of course, these are just a few of those 25 games, so you won’t want to miss the showcase if you love indie games and Xbox.

It also looks like the upcoming showcase will feature appearances from some of the Xbox community’s favorite streamers, who will also conduct interviews with developers, help get fans’ questions answered, and possible even share some game codes.

ID@Xbox also warns that the event will take place during the window where time has jumped forward in the United States. However, much of the rest of the world has not yet moved to Daylight Savings time, which means those over in the UK will want to tune in around 16:00, not 17:00 as would usually be the case in these circumstances.

Either way, you can watch the showcase from the Xbox or Twitch Gaming channels over on Twitch. We will, of course, be keeping an eye on the showcase when it happens, so you can also follow the Shacknews ID@Xbox page for even more breaking news and any updates that are shared throughout.